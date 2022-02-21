Ukraine conflict: What is a false flag operation? What does the term mean?

The Kremlin said in a statement they were “seriously concerned” about reports of an escalation after the separatists accused Ukrainian government forces of opening fire on their territory over the weekend.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other Western allies have suggested the shelling was part of a “false flag” attempt by the Russians to stage a pretext to attack.

US President Joe Biden has agreed amid heightening tensions to meet his Russian counterpart on the condition Moscow does not invade.

Servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces on the front-line with Russia-backed separatists near Novognativka village, Donetsk region, examine a Swedish-British portable anti-tank guided missile NLAW that was transferred to the units as part of Britain's military-technical assistance, on February 21, 2022. Photo by Anatolii Stepanov AFP/Getty

But the prospect of talks did little to dampen fears an attack was imminent, with the White House saying the Kremlin was continuing to prepare a “full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon”.

What is a false flag operation?

The term “false flag” refers to a covert operation that is designed to look as if it has been carried out by someone else. Such operations are common in the pretext of war-time actions and are usually carried out by government backed or military groups to undermine the status quo.

Where does the phrase ‘false flag’ come from?

The term ‘false flag’ is applied to covert operations that shift the responsibility on to a different party in order to set an agenda or undermine stability.