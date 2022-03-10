The MoD said its Russian counterpart had confirmed the use of thermobaric rockets creating “incendiary and blast effects” in the invasion.
A video posted to Twitter by the MoD said the weapons were used by Russia in both Afghanistan and Chechnya.
Thermobaric weapons are not illegal but their use is strictly regulated, MoD said.
It comes as the MoD said the Russian state “almost certainly maintains extensive links” with Russian private military companies (PMCs) and is “likely deploying” their mercenaries to Ukraine.
“Russian PMCs have been accused of committing human rights abuses in several countries, such as Syria, Libya and the Central African Republic, whilst operating on behalf of the Russian state,” the MoD said.
Read More
What is a vacuum bomb?
Vacuum bombs, also known as thermobaric weapons, withdraw oxygen from the air around them to create an explosion with a longer blast wave at a much higher temperature which means they have the potential to vaporise human bodies.
Rather than using a mix of fuel and oxygen within the bomb itself, thermobaric weapons consist largely of fuel resulting in potential to cause great destruction when launched.
Are vacuum bombs banned?
Thermobaric weapons such as vacuum bombs are banned internationally as per the terms of the Geneva Convention, 110 signatories agreed to the Cluster Munitions Convention, however the US, Ukraine and Russia are some of the 74 states who did not agree to the convention.