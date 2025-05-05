John Swinney is poised to ramp up his appeal to voters ahead of next year’s Holyrood election as he vows to publish a “radical” Programme for Government.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney has vowed to unveil a “very radical programme” of legislation tomorrow as he marks a step change in attitude ahead of next year's crunch Holyrood election.

The First Minister, who will tomorrow publish his last Programme for Government before voters go to the polls in 12 months’ time, is set to chart a bold course of policy action for his administration - as he attempts to shift the narrative from him simply steadying the SNP ship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Swinney's programme for government will be outlined tomorrow (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell)

Mr Swinney, who marks 12 months as First Minister on Thursday, is poised to focus on delivering real change in his four policy priorities - tackling child poverty, growing the economy, moving Scotland towards net zero and boosting public services.

The SNP leader has gained a reputation for being a safe pair of hands and steadying the party after the turmoil caused from the fallout of Humza Yousaf's administration and overseeing a dismal general election last year - alongside a police probe into the SNP’s finances.

But Mr Swinney has stressed his policy agenda for the next year will be “radical”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the statement, setting out the Scottish Government’s legislation and policy priorities for the coming year, is usually given in September after Holyrood’s summer recess, Mr Swinney has brought it forward – giving him a full year to deliver on the commitments before the next Scottish elections.

SNP to focus on delivery

Mr Swinney said: “I have a very radical programme that I am taking forward, and it is a very focused programme on issues that affect the lives of people in Scotland.

“The programme is anchored around achieving the government’s objectives of eradicating child poverty, stimulating economic growth, addressing and delivering on the journey to net zero and improving our public services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously we have to make sure that is well supported by the financial commitments that we make.

“But at the heart of the policy agenda will be a relentless focus on delivering for the people of Scotland, on their priorities, and providing hope that we can create a better Scotland from our programme.”

But Mr Swinney insisted that “right at the heart of the programme will be the twin themes of delivery and hope”.

He added: “That will capture the agenda the Government is taking forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His comments came as he stressed that measures to “ensure the Government makes progress on the journey to net zero” would form a key part of his statement.

First Minister John Swinney during a visit to Celtic Renewables in Grangemouth in March, for the publication of the Project Willow public information document, a plan for the future of the Grangemouth Industrial Cluster | PA

It comes after the Scottish Government abandoned its target of cutting emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 last year while, in April this year, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop accepted that another climate change target, for cutting car journeys by 20 per cent by 2030, was “not realistic”.

Despite the rollbacks, Mr Swinney said: “I’m wholly committed to achieving our objectives on climate change and to putting in place the practical measures that can make that happen.

“Right at the heart of the policy agenda in the programme for government will be a series of measures which are designed to deliver the objectives we have set out, they will be across the policy spectrum, across issues around transport, energy efficiency, around the work we are doing on renewable energy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anger over climate backslide

But climate campaigners have pointed to 10 policies that have been “scrapped or vanished” under Mr Swinney’s first year at the helm, adding that tomorrow’s Programme for Government “is the last chance” for the First Minister to “recommit to the transformative action needed”.

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s oil and gas campaigns manager, Rosie Hampton, said: “John Swinney’s year as First Minister has been one of no progress to reduce climate pollution or deliver on a fair transition.

“His ministerial team have been allowed to pay lip service to climate action whilst key policies that could improve lives have vanished or been scrapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scottish Government Ministers have kept people trapped in cold homes, underserved by public transport and offered no certainty of a clear transition plan for oil workers. Climate solutions are the same solutions to the cost-of-living crisis – cheaper energy, affordable transport and secure jobs building the green infrastructure we need.

“This week’s Programme for Government is the last chance for this Government to recommit to the transformative action needed that will improve lives, phase out fossil fuels and get us back on track for the 2045 goal that Ministers are so fond of pointing to.”

Mr Swinney refused to say more about specific measures, saying that “the programme has got to be set out to Parliament first on Tuesday”.

He added: “The broad themes will be to ensure the Government makes progress on the journey to net zero and we take the practical steps to enable us to do so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action for business

The First Minister has suggested there will be a focus on business in his Programme for Government.

Mr Swinney has warned there are “global challenges which are causing real anxiety for businesses in Scotland that require an immediate response”.

He added: “That is why I have brought forward my Programme for Government, which will accelerate action to create jobs, drive investment and grow Scotland’s economy.

“Growing our economy is central to improving people’s living standards, investing in public services, eradicating child poverty and tackling the climate emergency.