Programme for Government: Five things we can expect in John Swinney's strategy

John Swinney will publish his last Programme for Government before next year’s Holyrood election - with the policy prospectus expected to set the tone for the march to the ballot box.

Although the First Minister will likely need funding in next year’s Budget to pay for any bold policies and commitments, Mr Swinney could chart an more ambitious course than we have seen from him a year on from re-entering frontline politics to steady the SNP ship.

The Scotsman takes a look at five things we can expect to see in Tuesday's Programme for Government.

Action to revive the NHS

The health service will likely be the big focus at next year’s election. If Labour leader Anas Sarwar had it his way, that would be the only issue talked about.

Mr Swinney has insisted delivering on the NHS and ebbing away at those waiting times we now expect as part and parcel of the health service, will be a key priorities in his Programme for Government.

But it is unclear what legislation could underpin making improvements in the NHS.

Unfinished business

The First Minister shifted the timetable for the Programme for Government - usually published in September, to give him a whole 12 months to deliver ahead of next year's election.

Last week, Mr Swinney caused anger by confirming his long-delayed and controversial Misogyny Bill will not see the light of day until after the election. There are already 14 government bills current in Holyrood and we know there will be a Budget Bill needed.

That doesn't give Mr Swinney’s Government much room to introduce a swathe of radical pieces of policy without pausing some of those Bills already in the system. Key pieces of legislation such as the Human Rights Bill could be further delayed.

Climate action action on track

The last 12 months have not exactly been a shining example of how to tackle the climate crisis in Scotland- targets have been scrapped and watered down.

But the First Minister has insisted that charting a path to net zero remains one of his four key priorities.

Campaigners have warned this is the “last chance” for his Government to bring forward action needed to get Scotland’s strategy to reach net zero back on track. We can expect the Heat In Buildings Bill to finally come forward - but the proposals have already been criticised as being watered down and lacking ambition.

Continuing anti-poverty push

The First Minister has made no secret of his number one priority - wanting to eradicate child poverty. But his Government’s last Budget had little tangible action to further that agenda.

Having already confirmed to The Scotsman in January that the flagship Scottish Child Payment will not increase further, the Scottish Government is under pressure to use the Programme for Government to prove it has more ideas to make a difference.

Help for business

Kickstarting economic growth has been a key theme of the Labour government - with questionable success so far.

Mr Swinney has suggested that part of the justification for bringing forward his Programme for Government is to help support businesses amid global economic uncertainty not helped by Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.