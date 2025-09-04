The Prince of Wales allegedly urged the Queen to make an intervention in the independence referendum.

Prince William helped heap “pressure” on Queen Elizabeth to intervene in the Scottish independence referendum, according to a new book.

The Prince of Wales reportedly attempted to persuade the late Queen to meddle in the 2014 vote, according to royal biographer and former journalist Valentine Low.

According to the Times, the book alleged the future king was among a host of key people to put “pressure” on the monarch to speak out in favour of the Union, days before the key vote in September 2014.

Four days before the referendum, Queen Elizabeth told members of the public outside Crathie Kirk near Balmoral that she hoped Scots would “think very carefully about the future”.

Then prime minster David Cameron has confirmed he had been lobbying the Queen to intervene in the debate as the No campaign feared defeat in the referendum. The alleged role Prince William is said to have played behind the scenes is revealed for the first time in Mr Low’s book, Power and the Palace.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon is critical of Prince William in her memoir, Frankly, suggesting he had been "disingenuous" in justifying a 2021 meeting with Gordon Brown - in which she believed the pair were plotting to ensure the Union was not broken up.

In his book, Mr Low writes: “The pressure (on the Queen) did not just come from Cameron, however. Prince William also wanted the Queen to say something, and urged the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Christopher Geidt, to get her to intervene.

“Geidt and the Cabinet secretary, Sir Jeremy Heywood, had … already been talking about the constitutional propriety of an intervention by the monarch, and between them they came up with the formula that the Queen would use when she stopped to talk to members of the public outside Crathie Kirk that Sunday.”

Former SNP MP Tommy Sheppard has called for the claim in the book to be investigated.

He said: “If true, it runs a coach and horses through the claim that the royal family are not involved in politics and further undermines their standing. The public have a right to know if this happened or not. It is time for William to tell what happened.”