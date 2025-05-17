"For goodness' sake, he is Prime Minister, he's not some political newbie with no experience.”

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister's immigration speech this week was the "dumbest of dumb politics", former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Sir Keir Starmer had come in for criticism after he said the UK risked becoming an "island of strangers" if new immigration curbs were not implemented, with some drawing comparisons to Enoch Powell's infamous "rivers of blood" speech, assertions rejected by Number 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking during a campaign visit in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire , ahead of the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election next month, former first minister Nicola Sturgeon hit out at the Prime Minister, accusing him of a "very deliberate dog whistle".

Ms Sturgeon talked up the benefits of immigration to Scotland , describing diversity as "one of our strengths" and urging "progressive politicians" to push back against anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Asked if the Prime Minister was aware his comments could draw comparisons to Enoch Powell , the former first minister said: "There's one of two answers to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Either he was aware, in which case it's disgraceful, or he wasn't aware, in which case: what is he doing in the senior position he's in?

"For goodness' sake, he is Prime Minister, he's not some political newbie with no experience.

"Of course he knew that was a very deliberate dog whistle, and you know what? Shame on him."

John Devlin

Monday's comments, Ms Sturgeon added, have not boosted support for Labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The limited polling and real voting evidence that we've seen since he made those comments show that it's not doing him any good," she said.

"That's the real irony of this - the more he legitimises the politics of Reform, the more he will boost Reform at his expense.

"So it's not even smart politics."

She added: "Even if, and this is not my view, you decide that principles don't matter ... it's really dumb politics.

"It's the dumbest of dumb politics."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, she said, had been "one of the most disreputable" in the history of the Labour Party , adding: "At a time when we need progressive politicians to stand up and take on and beat the arguments of Nigel Farage , we've seen Keir Starmer lie down and surrender to Nigel Farage with his policies on immigration.

"Which are wrong in principle, but would be devastating, catastrophic for the Scottish economy and for big sections of our public sector in Scotland .

John Devlin

"We need to see politicians stand up and take the argument to Reform, and instead we see Labour rolling over and surrendering."

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: " Nicola Sturgeon left her party and the country in a disastrous state, and it seems she still has not found the gift of introspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Promoting her own personal brand for financial gain might be Nicola's main aim now but she leaves behind her an atrocious record of soaring levels of homeless children and a crashed NHS - all a personal indictment of her disastrous time as first minister.

"It was Nicola Sturgeon who was the health secretary and first minister that fought tooth and nail against fair pay and rights for care workers, and left behind a wake of wasted money and services in deadly crisis.