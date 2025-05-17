Nicola Sturgeon to re-enter frontline politics with SNP by-election campaigning

Nicola Sturgeon will return to frontline politics this weekend

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Sturgeon is poised to re-enter Scottish frontline politics today when she shakes off the turmoil since quitting as first minister to campaign for the SNP in a crunch by-election.

The former first minister will boast about her achievements in government for children and young families as she aims to give SNP candidate Katy Louden a boost on the doorstep by campaigning in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Sturgeon (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

But opponents have claimed that Ms Sturgeon re-entering political campaigning for the SNP shows John Swinney and the party are embracing her “toxic legacy”.

Since standing down from the government, Ms Sturgeon has largely taken a backseat in Scottish politics, except to raise issues close to her heart including a pledge to keep ‘The Promise’ to children in care and LGBTQ+ rights.

Ms Sturgeon said she was “delighted” to be joining Ms Loudon, and praised the SNP for moving to “transform lives and create opportunities for Scotland’s next generation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The needs of children and young people will always be at the heart of the SNP’s vision for a fairer, more equal Scotland - whether that be the Babybox, the expansion of free early learning and childcare, or the game changing Scottish Child Payment.

“The approach the SNP is taking in Scotland stands in stark contrast to that of the Labour government at Westminster.”

She added: “Whilst Keir Starmer is refusing to scrap the cruel two child cap, the SNP is stepping up and ending the two child limit in Scotland – lifting over 15,000 children out of poverty in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The SNP will always take the action we can to ensure every child, regardless of their circumstances, gets the best start in life.

“And with Labour kowtowing to Farage’s corrosive brand of politics, it’s only the SNP who is providing real help and real hope for the next generation.

But Scottish Conservative deputy leader, Rachael Hamilton, accused Ms Sturgeon of “shamelessly hijacking this by-election to try and desperately talk up her own record”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Rachael Hamilton | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

She added: “Voters in this constituency and up and down Scotland won’t be fooled. They are still suffering from her failures and her focus on the politics of division.

“It is thanks to her that voters feel more disconnected than ever from Holyrood and are disillusioned with politicians.

“By welcoming her along on the campaign trail, it is also clear John Swinney remains happy to stand by her toxic legacy which he backed every step of the way.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, said: “It is a bold choice for Nicola Sturgeon to begin what is surely a national apology tour at this by-election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Labour deputy leader, Jackie Baillie (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“From leaving the NHS on its knees, wasting hundreds of millions in public money and kickstarting the housing emergency - she is the architect of the failure people here live with every day.

“Only Davy Russell and Scottish Labour can turn the page on SNP incompetence and deliver the new direction Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse needs.