Assisted dying Scotland: Here is how every politician voted on Bill at the Scottish Parliament
A “landmark” day for Scotland - that is how Liam McArthur MSP has described the passing of the first stage of his assisted dying bill.
His Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill passed by 70 votes to 56.
There was one abstention - Health Secretary Neil Gray, who wanted to maintain the Scottish Government’s neutrality on the issue.
Take a look at how each MSP voted:
For
SNP
George Adam - Paisley
Karen Adam - Banffshire and Buchan Coast
Investment Minister Tom Arthur - Renfrewshire South
Colin Beattie - Midlothian North and Musselburgh
Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown - Ayr
Stephanie Callaghan - Uddingston and Bellshill
Willie Coffey - Kilmarnock and Irvine Valley
Higher Education Minister Graeme Dey - Angus South
Children’s Minister Natalie Don-Innes - Renfrewshire North and West
James Dornan - Glasgow Cathcart
Jackie Dunbar - Aberdeen Donside
Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie - Perthshire South and Kinross-shire
Joe FitzPatrick - Dundee City West
Kenneth Gibson - Cunninghame North
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth - Mid Fife and Glenrothes
Christine Grahame - Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale
Emma Harper - South Scotland
Parliamentary Business Minister Jamie Hepburn - Cumbernauld and Kilsyth
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop - Linlithgow
Bill Kidd - Glasgow Anniesland
Business Minister Richard Lochhead - Moray
Gordon MacDonald - Edinburgh Pentlands
Rona Mackay - Strathkelvin and Bearsden
Ben Macpherson - Edinburgh Northern and Leith
Acting Energy Secretary Gillian Martin - Aberdeenshire East
Energy Secretary Màiri McAllan - Clydesdale
Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee - Glasgow Provan
Housing Minister Paul McLennan - East Lothian
Public Health Minister Jenni Minto - Agyll and Bute
Audrey Nicoll - Aberdeen South and North Kincardine
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson - Edinburgh Central
Finance Secretary Shona Robison - Dundee City East
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville - Dunfermline
Collette Stevenson - East Kilbride
Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart - Glasgow Kelvin
Kevin Stewart - Aberdeen Central
Michelle Thomson - Falkirk East
Social Care Minister Maree Todd - Caithness, Sutherland and Ross
David Torrance - Kirkcaldy
Evelyn Tweed - Stirling
Elena Whitham - Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley
Conservative
Miles Briggs - Lothian
Alexander Burnett - Aberdeenshire West
Jackson Carlaw - Eastwood
Sharon Dowey - South Scotland
Russell Findlay - West Scotland
Dr Sandesh Gulhane - Glasgow
Rachael Hamilton - Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire
Liam Kerr - North East
Douglas Lumsden - North East
Alexander Stewart - Mid Scotland and Fife
Brian Whittle - South Scotland
Labour
Katy Clark - West Scotland
Daniel Johnston - Edinburgh Southern
Monica Lennon - Central Scotland
Carol Mochan - South Scotland
Colin Smyth - South Scotland
Paul Sweeney - Glasgow
Martin Whitfield - South Scotland
Green
Ariane Burgess - Highlands and Islands
Maggie Chapman - North East
Ross Greer - West Scotland
Patrick Harvie - Glasgow
Gillian Mackay - Central Scotland
Mark Ruskell - Mid Scotland and Fife
Lorna Slater - Lothian
Liberal Democrat
Alex Cole-Hamilton - Edinburgh Western
Jamie Greene - West Scotland
Liam McArthur - Orkney
Willie Rennie - North East Fife
Against
SNP
Clare Adamson - Motherwell and Wishaw
Acting Climate Minister Dr Alasdair Allan - Na h-Eileanan an Iar
Keith Brown - Clackmannanshire and Dunblane
Justice Secretary Angela Constance - Almond Valley
Bob Doris - Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn
Annabelle Ewing - Cowdenbeath
Fergus Ewing - Inverness and Nairn
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes - Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon - Angus North and Mearns
Clare Haughey - Rutherglen
Fulton MacGregor - Coatbridge and Chryston
Ruth Maguire - Cunninghame South (proxy vote cast by Rona Mackay)
Michael Matheson - Falkirk West
Stuart McMillan - Greenock and Inverclyde
Marie McNair - Clydebank and Milngavie
Emma Roddick - Highlands and Islands
Nicola Sturgeon - Glasgow Southside
First Minister John Swinney - Perthshire North
Humza Yousaf - Glasgow Pollock
Conservative
Jeremy Balfour - Lothian
Tim Eagle - Highlands and Islands
Murdo Fraser - Mid Scotland and Fife
Meghan Gallacher - Central Scotland
Maurice Golden - North East
Pam Gosal - West Scotland
Jamie Halcro Johnston - Highlands and Islands
Craig Hoy - South Scotland
Stephen Kerr - Central Scotland
Roz McCall - Mid Scotland and Fife
Edward Mountain - Highlands and Islands
Oliver Mundell - Dumfriesshire
Douglas Ross - Highlands and Islands
Graham Simpson - Central Scotland
Liz Smith - Mid Scotland and Fife
Sue Webber - Lothian
Annie Wells - Glasgow
Tess White - North East
Labour
Dame Jackie Baillie - Dumbarton
Claire Baker - Mid Scotland and Fife
Neil Bibby - West Scotland
Sarah Boyack - Lothan
Foysol Choudhury - Lothian
Pam Duncan-Glancy - Glasgow
Rhoda Grant - Highlands and Islands
Mark Griffin - Central Scotland
Richard Leonard - Central Scotland
Michael Marra - North East
Pauline McNeill - Glasgow
Paul O’Kane - West Scotland
Anas Sarwar - Glasgow
Mercedes Villalba - North East
Liberal Democrats
Beatrice Wishart - Shetland
Alba
Ash Regan - Edinburgh Eastern
Independent
John Mason - Glasgow Shettleston
SNP
Health Secretary Neil Gray - Airdrie and Shotts
