Check how each MSP voted in the assisted dying bill at stage one.

A “landmark” day for Scotland - that is how Liam McArthur MSP has described the passing of the first stage of his assisted dying bill.

His Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill passed by 70 votes to 56.

There was one abstention - Health Secretary Neil Gray, who wanted to maintain the Scottish Government’s neutrality on the issue.

Liam McArthur MSP with some of his supporters. | Lisa Ferguson/National World

Take a look at how each MSP voted:

For

SNP

George Adam - Paisley

Karen Adam - Banffshire and Buchan Coast

Investment Minister Tom Arthur - Renfrewshire South

Colin Beattie - Midlothian North and Musselburgh

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown - Ayr

Stephanie Callaghan - Uddingston and Bellshill

Willie Coffey - Kilmarnock and Irvine Valley

Higher Education Minister Graeme Dey - Angus South

Children’s Minister Natalie Don-Innes - Renfrewshire North and West

James Dornan - Glasgow Cathcart

Jackie Dunbar - Aberdeen Donside

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie - Perthshire South and Kinross-shire

Joe FitzPatrick - Dundee City West

Kenneth Gibson - Cunninghame North

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth - Mid Fife and Glenrothes

Christine Grahame - Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale

Emma Harper - South Scotland

Parliamentary Business Minister Jamie Hepburn - Cumbernauld and Kilsyth

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop - Linlithgow

Bill Kidd - Glasgow Anniesland

Business Minister Richard Lochhead - Moray

Gordon MacDonald - Edinburgh Pentlands

Rona Mackay - Strathkelvin and Bearsden

Ben Macpherson - Edinburgh Northern and Leith

Acting Energy Secretary Gillian Martin - Aberdeenshire East

Energy Secretary Màiri McAllan - Clydesdale

Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee - Glasgow Provan

Housing Minister Paul McLennan - East Lothian

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto - Agyll and Bute

Audrey Nicoll - Aberdeen South and North Kincardine

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson - Edinburgh Central

Finance Secretary Shona Robison - Dundee City East

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville - Dunfermline

Collette Stevenson - East Kilbride

Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart - Glasgow Kelvin

Kevin Stewart - Aberdeen Central

Michelle Thomson - Falkirk East

Social Care Minister Maree Todd - Caithness, Sutherland and Ross

David Torrance - Kirkcaldy

Evelyn Tweed - Stirling

Elena Whitham - Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley

Conservative

Miles Briggs - Lothian

Alexander Burnett - Aberdeenshire West

Jackson Carlaw - Eastwood

Sharon Dowey - South Scotland

Russell Findlay - West Scotland

Dr Sandesh Gulhane - Glasgow

Rachael Hamilton - Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire

Liam Kerr - North East

Douglas Lumsden - North East

Alexander Stewart - Mid Scotland and Fife

Brian Whittle - South Scotland

Labour

Katy Clark - West Scotland

Daniel Johnston - Edinburgh Southern

Monica Lennon - Central Scotland

Carol Mochan - South Scotland

Colin Smyth - South Scotland

Paul Sweeney - Glasgow

Martin Whitfield - South Scotland

Green

Ariane Burgess - Highlands and Islands

Maggie Chapman - North East

Ross Greer - West Scotland

Patrick Harvie - Glasgow

Gillian Mackay - Central Scotland

Mark Ruskell - Mid Scotland and Fife

Lorna Slater - Lothian

Liberal Democrat

Alex Cole-Hamilton - Edinburgh Western

Jamie Greene - West Scotland

Liam McArthur - Orkney

Willie Rennie - North East Fife

Against

Campaigners against the assisted dying bill | Lisa Ferguson/National World

SNP

Clare Adamson - Motherwell and Wishaw

Acting Climate Minister Dr Alasdair Allan - Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Keith Brown - Clackmannanshire and Dunblane

Justice Secretary Angela Constance - Almond Valley

Bob Doris - Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn

Annabelle Ewing - Cowdenbeath

Fergus Ewing - Inverness and Nairn

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes - Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon - Angus North and Mearns

Clare Haughey - Rutherglen

Fulton MacGregor - Coatbridge and Chryston

Ruth Maguire - Cunninghame South (proxy vote cast by Rona Mackay)

Michael Matheson - Falkirk West

Stuart McMillan - Greenock and Inverclyde

Marie McNair - Clydebank and Milngavie

Emma Roddick - Highlands and Islands

Nicola Sturgeon - Glasgow Southside

First Minister John Swinney - Perthshire North

Humza Yousaf - Glasgow Pollock

Conservative

Jeremy Balfour - Lothian

Tim Eagle - Highlands and Islands

Murdo Fraser - Mid Scotland and Fife

Meghan Gallacher - Central Scotland

Maurice Golden - North East

Pam Gosal - West Scotland

Jamie Halcro Johnston - Highlands and Islands

Craig Hoy - South Scotland

Stephen Kerr - Central Scotland

Roz McCall - Mid Scotland and Fife

Edward Mountain - Highlands and Islands

Oliver Mundell - Dumfriesshire

Douglas Ross - Highlands and Islands

Graham Simpson - Central Scotland

Liz Smith - Mid Scotland and Fife

Sue Webber - Lothian

Annie Wells - Glasgow

Tess White - North East

Labour

Dame Jackie Baillie - Dumbarton

Claire Baker - Mid Scotland and Fife

Neil Bibby - West Scotland

Sarah Boyack - Lothan

Foysol Choudhury - Lothian

Pam Duncan-Glancy - Glasgow

Rhoda Grant - Highlands and Islands

Mark Griffin - Central Scotland

Richard Leonard - Central Scotland

Michael Marra - North East

Pauline McNeill - Glasgow

Paul O’Kane - West Scotland

Anas Sarwar - Glasgow

Mercedes Villalba - North East

Liberal Democrats

Beatrice Wishart - Shetland

Alba

Ash Regan - Edinburgh Eastern

Independent

John Mason - Glasgow Shettleston

