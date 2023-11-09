Pressure grows on Rishi Sunak to sack Suella Braverman as Downing Street say they did not sign off controversial article

The Home Secretary has faced a backlash after accusing the police of bias over pro-Palestine marches.

Pressure is growing on Rishi Sunak to sack Suella Braverman after an incendiary article in which he accused the Met police of "playing favourites" with pro-Palestine protesters.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman insisted Mr Sunak has “full confidence” in the Home Secretary, but also confirmed her op-ed was not approved by Number 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a sign of the gulf between the two, the spokesman also declined to answer if the pair had a “good working relationship”, answering instead that they “work together closely”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is facing a backlash from her own MPs.

The Prime Minister is now facing calls from opposition parties and many of his own MPs to sack Mrs Braverman over the “irresponsible” and “divisive” remarks about policing which they say fan the risk of unrest this weekend.

In her Times piece ahead of a march calling for a Gaza ceasefire that is set to go ahead on Armistice Day despite Government objections, the Home Secretary said aggressive right-wing protesters are met with a stern response by officers while “pro-Palestinian mobs” are “largely ignored, even when clearly breaking the law”.

The former chief inspector of constabulary Sir Tom Winsor said Mrs Braverman’s comment “crosses the line” by breaking the convention that a Home Secretary should not question the operational integrity of the police.

Questioned about Mrs Braverman’s claims of police bias, Transport Secretary Mr Harper today also directly contradicted her view.

Downing Street insist the op-ed does not "set out a policy position", and added that Mr Sunak thinks Ms Braverman "respects his authority".

Asked whether the prime minister agrees with the article, the spokesman said the content "was not agreed with Number 10".

No 10 say they are now looking into what happened, raising the serious prospect of Ms Braverman being removed as Home Secretary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former minister told The Scotsman claimed her comments were all about a “post-election leadership bid”, with Ms Braverman widely believed to be on maneuvers.They said: “She can't be sacked today unless it all goes crazy at weekend and she is a martyr. She's outmanoeuvred No10. They’ve allowed themselves to be boxed in, so it’s not very smart”.One minister told The Scotsman it was “always bad news with Suella”, and accused her of “putting herself before the party yet again”.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper led the criticism of Ms Braverman during an urgent question in the House of Commons focused on the operational independence of the Metropolitan Police.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Cooper said Ms Braverman was “deliberately seeking to create division around Remembrance” after the minister doubled down on her characterisation of a protest planned for Armistice Day as a “hate” march.

Ms Cooper said: “She is encouraging extremists on all sides, attacking the police when she should be backing them. It is highly irresponsible and dangerous, and no other Home Secretary would ever have done this.”

Ms Cooper went on: “Does this Government still believe in the operational independence of the police, and how can it do so while this Home Secretary is in post and did the Prime Minister and Number 10 agree to the content of this article?