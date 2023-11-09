Pro-Palestine protesters climb onto Scottish Parliament roof in demonstration over Israel-Hamas war
A group of Pro-Palestine protesters have climbed onto the roof of the Scottish Parliament.
The demonstration has been held in the build-up to what is expected to be a fiery First Minister’s Questions, as the Scottish Government faces questions over WhatsApp messages linked to the Covid pandemic.
As many as four protesters initially climbed onto the front part of the Parliament’s roof.
A banner bearing the words ‘Stop Arming Israel’ has also been erected as part of the demonstration.
The Scotsman was told the protesters had scaled up the south side of the Parliament building, closest to Arthur’s Seat.
It is understood Police Scotland officers are at the site and are speaking with the protesters.
