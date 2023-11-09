All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

Pro-Palestine protesters climb onto Scottish Parliament roof in demonstration over Israel-Hamas war

As many as four protesters have climbed onto the Scottish Parliament roof in Edinburgh to demonstrate against the attacks being carried out by Israel
By Dale Miller
Published 9th Nov 2023, 10:51 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 11:17 GMT
 Comment

A group of Pro-Palestine protesters have climbed onto the roof of the Scottish Parliament.

The demonstration has been held in the build-up to what is expected to be a fiery First Minister’s Questions, as the Scottish Government faces questions over WhatsApp messages linked to the Covid pandemic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As many as four protesters initially climbed onto the front part of the Parliament’s roof.

A banner bearing the words ‘Stop Arming Israel’ has also been erected as part of the demonstration.

The Scotsman was told the protesters had scaled up the south side of the Parliament building, closest to Arthur’s Seat.

It is understood Police Scotland officers are at the site and are speaking with the protesters.

Related topics:Scottish ParliamentIsraelHamasEdinburghScottish GovernmentScotsmanPolice Scotland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.