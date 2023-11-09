As many as four protesters have climbed onto the Scottish Parliament roof in Edinburgh to demonstrate against the attacks being carried out by Israel

A group of Pro-Palestine protesters have climbed onto the roof of the Scottish Parliament.

The demonstration has been held in the build-up to what is expected to be a fiery First Minister’s Questions, as the Scottish Government faces questions over WhatsApp messages linked to the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As many as four protesters initially climbed onto the front part of the Parliament’s roof.

A banner bearing the words ‘Stop Arming Israel’ has also been erected as part of the demonstration.

The Scotsman was told the protesters had scaled up the south side of the Parliament building, closest to Arthur’s Seat.