Wes Streeting says the UK Government will ‘pursue PPE Medpro with everything we’ve got’

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PPE Medpro - the company linked to Baroness Michelle Mone - has failed to meet the deadline to repay almost £122 million to the UK government for breaching its contract.

Earlier this month the UK Department of Health and Social Care won its legal case against the company over claims the personal protective equipment (PPE) it provided during the coronavirus pandemic did not meet relevant standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company had until 4pm on Wednesday to repay the money, but has not yet done so.

Michelle Mone

UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the UK government would “pursue PPE Medpro with everything we’ve got to get these funds back” after failing to repay the damages on time.

He said: “At a time of national crisis, PPE Medpro sold the previous government substandard kit and pocketed taxpayers’ hard-earned cash.

“PPE Medpro has failed to meet the deadline to pay. They still owe us over £145m, with interest now accruing daily.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm had been ordered to repay £122m. Interest of £23.6m has been added to this, bringing the total sum they owe to £145.6m.

The sum will accrue interest at 8 per cent per year from Thursday until it is fully paid.

PPE Medpro is led by Doug Barrowman, Baroness Mone’s husband. The company was awarded the government contract in 2020 to supply PPE after being recommended by Baroness Mone herself.

Doug Barrowman and Baroness Michelle Mone | BBC/Sundays with Laura Kuenssberg/Press Association

After ordering 25m sterile gowns from PPE Medro, the UK government launched legal action in 2022 through the High Court, claiming the gowns did not comply with the standards agreed in the contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PPE Medpro had argued that it had complied with the contract and the gowns they supplied were sterile.

Ms Mone has been on leave from the House of Lords since she lost the Conservative whip when the allegations were made public.