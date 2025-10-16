PPE Medpro: Baroness Michelle Mone linked firm fails to repay £122 million to UK government by deadline

Rachel Amery
By Rachel Amery

Political Correspondent

Comment
Published 16th Oct 2025, 09:06 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 09:08 BST
Wes Streeting says the UK Government will ‘pursue PPE Medpro with everything we’ve got’

PPE Medpro - the company linked to Baroness Michelle Mone - has failed to meet the deadline to repay almost £122 million to the UK government for breaching its contract.

Earlier this month the UK Department of Health and Social Care won its legal case against the company over claims the personal protective equipment (PPE) it provided during the coronavirus pandemic did not meet relevant standards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company had until 4pm on Wednesday to repay the money, but has not yet done so.

Michelle Moneplaceholder image
Michelle Mone

UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the UK government would “pursue PPE Medpro with everything we’ve got to get these funds back” after failing to repay the damages on time.

He said: “At a time of national crisis, PPE Medpro sold the previous government substandard kit and pocketed taxpayers’ hard-earned cash.

Read The Steamie - our dedicated politics newsletter

“PPE Medpro has failed to meet the deadline to pay. They still owe us over £145m, with interest now accruing daily.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firm had been ordered to repay £122m. Interest of £23.6m has been added to this, bringing the total sum they owe to £145.6m.

The sum will accrue interest at 8 per cent per year from Thursday until it is fully paid.

PPE Medpro is led by Doug Barrowman, Baroness Mone’s husband. The company was awarded the government contract in 2020 to supply PPE after being recommended by Baroness Mone herself.

Doug Barrowman and Baroness Michelle Moneplaceholder image
Doug Barrowman and Baroness Michelle Mone | BBC/Sundays with Laura Kuenssberg/Press Association

After ordering 25m sterile gowns from PPE Medro, the UK government launched legal action in 2022 through the High Court, claiming the gowns did not comply with the standards agreed in the contract.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PPE Medpro had argued that it had complied with the contract and the gowns they supplied were sterile.

Since the High Court judgement, Baroness Mone has faced cross-party calls for her to be stripped of her peerage and banished from the House of Lords. An online petition calling for the same has since reached over 82,000 signatures.

Ms Mone has been on leave from the House of Lords since she lost the Conservative whip when the allegations were made public.

Peerages can only be removed by an act of parliament.

Related topics:Wes StreetingGovernmentPPEHigh CourtHouse of LordsPetitionUK Government
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice