PPE Medpro: Labour told to banish Michelle Mone from House of Lords after High Court ruling
The Labour government is being told to banish businesswoman Michelle Mone from the House of Lords and strip her of her peerage after the PPE firm she is linked with was ordered to pay back millions to the UK government.
The High Court on Wednesday ordered PPE Medpro to repay almost £122 million to the UK government for breaching a contract to supply 25 million surgical gowns during the pandemic.
The company is led by Baroness Mone’s husband Doug Barrowman. PPE Medpro was awarded the government contract after Baroness Mone recommended the move to ministers.
Now the SNP is calling for her to be removed from the House of Lords, as she is still able to claim expenses as a peer at the cost of taxpayers. Peerages can only be removed by an act of parliament.
Pete Wishart, deputy SNP Westminster leader, said: “We now have a ruling on the Michelle Mone PPE scandal and now is the time for the Labour government to act - they must strip Ms Mone of her peerage.
“The Lords is expensive enough. Michelle Mone cannot continue to have access to unfettered expenses at great cost to the public.
“The Labour Party has repeatedly broken its promise to abolish the House of Lords for more than a century and this latest scandal demonstrates exactly why this archaic institution that sponsors cronyism and elitism should have gone long ago.
“Peerages can only be removed by an act of parliament - and it’s time for the Labour government to take action.”
The Department of Health and Social Care sued PPE Medpro, saying the “faulty” gowns the company provided were not sterile. Both Baroness Mone and Mr Barrowman have denied any wrongdoing and neither gave evidence at the trial in June.
Baroness Mone described the judgement as an “establishment win” for the government. She said: “Today’s judgement against PPE Medpro is shocking, but all too predictable.
“It is nothing less than an establishment win for the government in a case that was too big for them to lose.”
Her husband branded the decision a “travesty of justice”. In a written statement, Mr Barrowman said: “Today, a travesty of justice took place following the judgement of Lady Justice Cockerill.
“She gave the Department of Health and Social Care an establishment win despite the mountain of evidence in court against such a judgement.
“Her judgement bears little resemblance to what actually took place during the month-long trial, where PPE Medpro convincingly demonstrated that its gowns were sterile.
“This judgement is a whitewash of the facts and shows that justice was being seen to be done, where the outcome was always certain for the Department of Health and Social Care and the government. The case was simply too big for the government to lose.”
Last year Baroness Mone was stripped of the Conservative whip and has been on leave from the House of Lords ever since. PPE Medpro remains under investigation by the National Crime Agency.
She previously supported the Labour Party, but defected to the Conservatives in 2010 and backed the union in the 2014 independence referendum. She was made Baroness Mone of Mayfair by former Conservative prime minister David Cameron in 2015.
Leaked documents suggest Mr Barrowman made a £65m profit from the PPE Medpro deals, £29m of which was paid into a trust of which Baroness Mone and her three children are beneficiaries.
