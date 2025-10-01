The Labour government is being told to strip Baroness Mone of her peerage after being ordered to pay back millions to the government.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour government is being told to banish businesswoman Michelle Mone from the House of Lords and strip her of her peerage after the PPE firm she is linked with was ordered to pay back millions to the UK government.

The High Court on Wednesday ordered PPE Medpro to repay almost £122 million to the UK government for breaching a contract to supply 25 million surgical gowns during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is led by Baroness Mone’s husband Doug Barrowman. PPE Medpro was awarded the government contract after Baroness Mone recommended the move to ministers.

Michelle Mone received an OBE at Buckingham Palace in 2010. | Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Now the SNP is calling for her to be removed from the House of Lords, as she is still able to claim expenses as a peer at the cost of taxpayers. Peerages can only be removed by an act of parliament.

Pete Wishart, deputy SNP Westminster leader, said: “We now have a ruling on the Michelle Mone PPE scandal and now is the time for the Labour government to act - they must strip Ms Mone of her peerage.

“The Lords is expensive enough. Michelle Mone cannot continue to have access to unfettered expenses at great cost to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Labour Party has repeatedly broken its promise to abolish the House of Lords for more than a century and this latest scandal demonstrates exactly why this archaic institution that sponsors cronyism and elitism should have gone long ago.

Pete Wishart MP, deputy SNP Westminster leader. | House of Commons/Press Association

“Peerages can only be removed by an act of parliament - and it’s time for the Labour government to take action.”

The Department of Health and Social Care sued PPE Medpro, saying the “faulty” gowns the company provided were not sterile. Both Baroness Mone and Mr Barrowman have denied any wrongdoing and neither gave evidence at the trial in June.

Baroness Mone described the judgement as an “establishment win” for the government. She said: “Today’s judgement against PPE Medpro is shocking, but all too predictable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is nothing less than an establishment win for the government in a case that was too big for them to lose.”

Her husband branded the decision a “travesty of justice”. In a written statement, Mr Barrowman said: “Today, a travesty of justice took place following the judgement of Lady Justice Cockerill.

“She gave the Department of Health and Social Care an establishment win despite the mountain of evidence in court against such a judgement.

Baroness Michelle Mone and Douglas Barrowman pictured in 2017.

“Her judgement bears little resemblance to what actually took place during the month-long trial, where PPE Medpro convincingly demonstrated that its gowns were sterile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This judgement is a whitewash of the facts and shows that justice was being seen to be done, where the outcome was always certain for the Department of Health and Social Care and the government. The case was simply too big for the government to lose.”

Last year Baroness Mone was stripped of the Conservative whip and has been on leave from the House of Lords ever since. PPE Medpro remains under investigation by the National Crime Agency.

She previously supported the Labour Party, but defected to the Conservatives in 2010 and backed the union in the 2014 independence referendum. She was made Baroness Mone of Mayfair by former Conservative prime minister David Cameron in 2015.