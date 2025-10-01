The High Court has issued a ruling against PPE Medpro - the firm linked to Scottish businesswoman Michelle Mone.

PPE Medpro - the company linked to Tory peer Michelle Mone - has been ordered to repay the UK government almost £122 million for breaching a contract to supply 25 million surgical gowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ruling was made in a High Court decision published on Wednesday.

Michelle Mone. Picture: PA

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) sued PPE Medpro, saying the company had provided 25 million “faulty” gowns that were not sterile.

The company, a consortium led by Lady Mone’s husband, businessman Doug Barrowman, was awarded government contracts by the former Conservative administration to supply PPE during the pandemic, after she recommended it to ministers.

Mr Barrowman blasted the PPE Medpro judgment on Wednesday as a “travesty of justice”.

In a written statement, Mr Barrowman, a businessman who led the consortium, said: “Today, a travesty of justice took place following the judgment of Lady Justice Cockerill. She gave the DHSC an establishment win despite the mountain of evidence in court against such a judgment.

“Her judgment bears little resemblance to what actually took place during the month-long trial, where PPE Medpro convincingly demonstrated that its gowns were sterile.

“This judgment is a whitewash of the facts and shows that justice was being seen to be done, where the outcome was always certain for the DHSC and the government. This case was simply too big for the government to lose.”

Both Baroness Mone and Mr Barrowman had denied wrongdoing and neither gave evidence at the trial in June. Lawyers for the DHSC said they were “not concerned with any profits made by anybody” and stressed the case was “simply about compliance”.

The government wants to recover the costs of the £121m contract, as well as the costs of transporting and storing the items, which amount to an additional £8,648,691.

Mrs Justice Cockerill gave her ruling at 10.30am, with a further hearing to take place dealing with consequential matters.

Ahead of the ruling, PPE Medpro filed a “notice of appointment to appoint an administrator” on Tuesday.

Baroness Mone also accused the government of “scapegoating” her and Mr Barrowman in a post on X, in which she claimed that the company had offered to settle the case.

She said: “Doug and I have been deliberately scapegoated and vilified in an orchestrated campaign designed to distract from catastrophic mismanagement of PPE procurement.