3 . Liberal Democrat Party Leader

The much-missed Charles Kennedy was the leader of the Liberal Democrats in 2004, having been elected to the position in 1999. The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber resigned at leader in 2006 after admitting he had received treatment for alcoholism and was succeeded by fellow Scot Menzie Campbell. As a backbencher he voted against the Cameron-Clegg coalition that would prove to be catastrophic for his party. He died less than a month after losing his seat in the House of Commons in 2015.