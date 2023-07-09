4 . Douglas Ross (Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party)

“Whatever our differences, it is right we recognise that political leadership is always demanding and takes its toll on a person and their family... I am glad Nicola Sturgeon has recognised this is the right time to go... We cannot ignore that she has presided over a decade of division and decay in Scotland. Instead of trying to unite the country in the wake of the 2014 referendum, Nicola Sturgeon refused to accept the result. Her entire tenure as First Minister has been characterised by relentless agitating for another vote on separation – governing in her party’s interests, rather than Scotland’s." Photo: Submitted