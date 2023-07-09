All Sections
Nicola Sturgeon Resignation: 14 Quotes from political figures as Scotland said goodbye to the First Minister

After announcing her resignation as Scotland’s First Minister, responses towards Nicola Sturgeon varied with some praising her ‘strong leadership’ and others calling her ‘divisive’ and ‘dangerous’ to women’s rights.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 16th Feb 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 19:15 BST

Nicola Sturgeon unveiled her resignation as first minister and party leader of the Scottish National Party on February 15. After working under former SNP Leader Alex Salmond from 2004, she eventually rose to party leader by 2014.

Speaking of her resignation, Sturgeon said it was the right time to go and the decision was clear “in my head and heart” after finding the intensity of politics unbearable. Following the Gender Recognition Reform Bill which Sturgeon backed in order to ‘modernise gender recognition’, critics slammed her as it was denounced as an affront to women’s rights.

The Independent reports that she denied the gender identification row (and controversy of the incarceration of biological male rapists in women’s prison) was the “straw that broke the camel’s back”. That said, some rallied together to celebrate Sturgeon’s legacy like Lorraine Kelly who called her a “brilliant politician” or Anas Sarwar saying her work was “worthy of respect and thanks.”

What’s clear from responses is that Sturgeon has also sparked great controversy during her premiership as some responses reveal in the following fourteen quotes from political figures.

"There has been no question of Nicola’s talents as a first-rate political communicator and election winner and – having been there – I feel for her personally on the day of her resignation... There are two questions for the future. One is that the movement has been left with no clear strategy for independence. The previously accepted referendum route has been closed and the de facto referendum/election proposal is now, at best, up in the air. Secondly there is no obvious successor."

1. Alex Salmond (Alba Party Leader)

"There has been no question of Nicola's talents as a first-rate political communicator and election winner and – having been there – I feel for her personally on the day of her resignation... There are two questions for the future. One is that the movement has been left with no clear strategy for independence. The previously accepted referendum route has been closed and the de facto referendum/election proposal is now, at best, up in the air. Secondly there is no obvious successor."

"Nicola Sturgeon has been at the forefront of not just Scottish but UK politics for over two decades. She’s served with dedication and passion. I wish her all the best for her next steps. Labour stands ready to be the change that Scotland needs."

2. Keir Starmer (UK Labour Leader)

"Nicola Sturgeon has been at the forefront of not just Scottish but UK politics for over two decades. She's served with dedication and passion. I wish her all the best for her next steps. Labour stands ready to be the change that Scotland needs."

"We disagree on many issues but I’d like to thank you @NicolaSturgeon for your long, tireless service to our country & for the professional relationship we maintained as leaders. I can assure you that there is plenty of scope to contribute from the backbenches."

3. Theresa May (Former Prime Minister)

"We disagree on many issues but I'd like to thank you @NicolaSturgeon for your long, tireless service to our country & for the professional relationship we maintained as leaders. I can assure you that there is plenty of scope to contribute from the backbenches."

“Whatever our differences, it is right we recognise that political leadership is always demanding and takes its toll on a person and their family... I am glad Nicola Sturgeon has recognised this is the right time to go... We cannot ignore that she has presided over a decade of division and decay in Scotland. Instead of trying to unite the country in the wake of the 2014 referendum, Nicola Sturgeon refused to accept the result. Her entire tenure as First Minister has been characterised by relentless agitating for another vote on separation – governing in her party’s interests, rather than Scotland’s."

4. Douglas Ross (Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party)

"Whatever our differences, it is right we recognise that political leadership is always demanding and takes its toll on a person and their family... I am glad Nicola Sturgeon has recognised this is the right time to go... We cannot ignore that she has presided over a decade of division and decay in Scotland. Instead of trying to unite the country in the wake of the 2014 referendum, Nicola Sturgeon refused to accept the result. Her entire tenure as First Minister has been characterised by relentless agitating for another vote on separation – governing in her party's interests, rather than Scotland's."

