New documents reveal Police Scotland considered registering the double rapist as female

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland is being told it has “serious questions to answer” after claims the force considered logging double rapist Isla Bryson as female on the sex offenders’ register.

Documents reveal Police Scotland deliberated on this after Bryson was jailed for eight years for raping two women while known as Adam Graham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document, titled ‘Sex and Gender’, said: “When this individual comes back into contact with Police Scotland, it would likely be a public protection matter in the management of sex offenders.

Isla Bryson was jailed for eight years for raping two women. | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

“In this instance they may be recorded as a female with the name Isla Bryson. However, the trans history would be appropriate to be retained on relevant policing systems.”

The document also suggested Bryson could be recorded as female on the crime database and the sex offenders’ register, despite the crimes occurring while Bryson was living as a man.

Bryson was initially housed in segregation at Cornton Vale women’s prison after identifying as a trans woman while awaiting sentencing, sparking a massive public outcry. Bryson was then moved to a male prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Scottish Conservative leader Rachael Hamilton said: “If they were prepared to allow a double rapist to be registered as a woman, it’s not just grotesque and offensive, it appears to completely contradict what the chief constable and her deputy said last week regarding their position on gender self-ID.”

Deputy Scottish Conservative leader Rachael Hamilton | Phil Wilkinson

Ms Hamilton said self-ID had now become “embedded” in public bodies on the back of the SNP’s gender reforms.

In 2022, the Scottish Parliament passed the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which aimed to make it easier for trans people to legally change their gender, including the ability to self-identify gender without a medical diagnosis.

Despite being passed by a majority of MSPs, the UK government blocked the Bill from becoming law by using what is called a section 35 order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SNP in turn tried to challenge this in the Supreme Court, but ultimately lost this legal battle.

Ms Hamilton said: “Common sense tells you that this vile predator should always be referred to as a male.

“Police bosses and SNP ministers must urgently come clean as to why this insulting, out-of-touch policy was ever adopted, and reassure the public that it has been ditched for good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week Police Scotland was forced to confirm it would never record a rapist as female.

Scots law defines rape as penetration by a penis without consent.

Police Scotland was contacted for comment.

The force last week said it was committed to working with women’s groups and seeking external advice on how to deal with trans offenders.

At a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority, Chief Constable Jo Farrell was asked about wider issues regarding gender identification, including intrusion on single-sex spaces and body searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Farrell said: “A man who commits rape or sexual assault will be recorded by Police Scotland as a male.