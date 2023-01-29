Scottish Government pauses movement of transgender prisoners amid urgent review

The Scottish Government has announced a pause of any movement of transgender prisoners into female prisons as it conducts an urgent review.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said the measures were to ensure the on-going safety of prisoners while the Scottish Prison Service undertakes the review of the management of trans prisoners.

No newly convicted transgender person with any history of violence against women will be placed in a female prison – including female sections of prisons traditionally used to house males - and any transgender prisoner with this history will not be moved from a male to a female prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brown said: “I understand that the issue of any trans woman being convicted of violent and sexual offences is a highly emotive subject and that the public concern is understandable.

Keith Brown

“As the First Minister pointed out last week, we must not allow any suggestion to take root that trans women pose an inherent threat to women. Predatory men are the risk to women. However, as with any group in society, a small number of trans women will offend and be sent to prison. Therefore, I hope that the measures I am about to highlight will offer reassurance in the ongoing ability of the prison service to manage trans individuals and ensure the safety of all prisoners.

“We must also never forget that there are victims in these cases. My thoughts remain with them.

“I explained in Parliament last week my trust in the Scottish Prison Service in managing and dealing with offenders and the risks that they can pose. That includes the tiny fraction – around 0.2% of prison population - of people in prison who are trans.

“As we always acknowledge, it is important arrangements for the management of offenders are kept under review.

“It is important to be clear, however, that SPS policies have in no way been changed or impacted by the recent passing of the Gender Recognition Reform Bill (which, in any event, is not yet in force).

“SPS have already been undertaking, in dialogue with the Scottish Government and other stakeholders, a review of the management of trans prisoners, which is nearing completion

“In addition, an urgent lessons learned review has been instructed in relation to the case of Isla Bryson, with any learning to be applied immediately to existing transgender cases in the prison estate. The latter review will report to the CEO by Friday 3 Feb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until these reviews are complete, however, I can confirm that the following will apply (unless there are exceptional circumstances, in which case the approval of Ministers will be required):

No transgender person already in custody with any history of violence against women will be moved from the male to the female estate.

No newly convicted or remanded transgender prisoner with any history of violence against women will be placed in the female estate. Violence against women includes sexual offences against women.

“The on-going safety of prisoners – many of whom have experienced gender based violence in the community - will remain the priority in all actions that are taken.

“Beyond the steps being set out today, it is vital that decisions about the location and management of prisoners continue to be based on thorough risk assessment, drawing on the expertise and input of relevant professionals and applying any lessons learned from the reviews referred to.

“I am grateful to the Scottish Prison Service for their continued ongoing work in this area and for their professionalism in dealing with complex, high profile and challenging individuals within their care.”

It comes after the First Minister was urged to step in to prevent the transfer of a transgender prisoner in the wake of last week’s furore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiffany Scott, who stalked a 13-year-old girl while known as Andrew Burns, reportedly requested a transfer to a women’s prison.

The Daily Record newspaper reported this request has been rubber-stamped after previously being refused.

Any transfer would likely not be to HMP Cornton Vale as it is expected to be replaced by a new facility called HMP Stirling later this year.

Earlier this week, Isla Bryson was initially taken to Cornton Vale after being convicted of two rapes which took place when she was a man known as Adam Graham.

Bryson was later transferred to a prison on the male estate, understood to be HMP Edinburgh.