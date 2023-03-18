Peter Murrell called to resign or face a no confidence motion from NEC - reports

The SNP's chief executive will face a vote of no confidence unless he announces a plan to resign today, a senior member of the party’s ruling governing body has claimed.

The Herald reported that members of the SNP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) have spoken to Murrell about a commitment from him for when he will leave his internal role – with Sky News also claiming that members of the NEC had called for him to step down.

Murrell, who is also Nicola Sturgeon's husband, is accused of undermining the current leadership contest, according to the NEC member, with the SNP’s head of communications resigning from his post yesterday after denying reports the party had lost 30,000 members branding them "inaccurate" and "drivel".

Following concerns expressed by SNP candidates over voting in the leadership contest, the party released membership figures on Thursday, confirming that there are 72,186 paid-up members voting in the leadership contest, confirming that it had indeed lost 30,000 members, weeks after the denial.

One senior member of the NEC told The Herald: “We have the numbers. There's not a hope in hell that Peter can survive a no confidence motion.

“In all honesty, he's eight years too late. He should have resigned when Nicola became leader and he should have most certainly announced the departure date when Nicola resigned a few weeks ago.

“When you're a staff member, and you're at the epicentre of the story, time and time again, you need to understand that it's time to go."