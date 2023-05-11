The Leader of the House of Commons has expanded on her eye-catching role at the coronation and how she prepared for carrying The Sword of State

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt has revealed she took several painkillers to help with her sword-carrying duties at the coronation of King Charles III.

As Lord President of the Council, Ms Mordaunt was responsible for bearing the 3.6kg Sword of State and presenting The Jewelled Sword of Offering to the King – the first time it has been carried and presented by a woman.

Her prominent role sparked a flurry of interest on social media, with Ms Mordaunt trending on Twitter throughout the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the coronation. Picture: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She later said the interest had been “humbling”, adding: “If people chose to recognise my role, then I’m grateful. But my gratitude and thanks are reserved for all who took part.”

Ms Mordaunt has since expanded on her role carrying the 17th-century Sword of State and Jewelled Sword of Offering for more than an hour during the Westminster Abbey service.

She told the BBC’s Nick Robinson's Political Thinking podcast that she had enjoyed her viral fame on social media.

In response to a question on whether she had trained ahead of the coronation, Ms Mordaunt said: “I was not in the gym for six months prior to this.”

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, presenting the Sword of State, to King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

She then added: "You want to make sure you are in good nick. I did take a couple of painkillers before just to make sure I was going to be alright."

Ms Mordaunt credited her navy training in Portsmouth for also helping in her preparation, and suggested she had kept her circulation going by "wriggling” her toes.