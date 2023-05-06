All Sections
13 pictures as preparations begin for coronation of King Charles III

Preparations were in full swing at Buckingham Palace as staff were seen adorning its famous balcony with red and gold draping ahead of the royal family’s appearance later.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 6th May 2023, 08:29 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 08:47 BST

Military bands could be heard practising ahead of the procession while street cleaners were working with precision to ensure the area in front of the palace was ready.

People attending the coronation service began filing into Westminster Abbey at just after 7.30am.

Dozens poured into the church wearing suits, fascinators, military uniforms and medals and religious clothing.

Sniffer dogs had been patrolling the area shortly before the guests filed in to the Abbey.

Mounted officers from the Metropolitan Police arrive on The Mall in London ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture, Niall Carson/PA Wire

1. Mounted officers from the Metropolitan Police arrive on The Mall

Mounted officers from the Metropolitan Police arrive on The Mall in London ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture, Niall Carson/PA Wire Photo: Niall Carson

Metropolitan Police officers march along The Mall in London as they head to their positions for of the coronation processions of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

2. Metropolitan Police officers march along The Mall in London

Metropolitan Police officers march along The Mall in London as they head to their positions for of the coronation processions of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo: Niall Carson

Final preparations are made in front of Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. Picture, Toby Melville/PA Wire

3. Final preparations are made in front of Westminster Abbey

Final preparations are made in front of Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. Picture, Toby Melville/PA Wire Photo: Toby Melville

London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service members parade near the Cenotaph in London

4. London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service members parade near the Cenotaph

London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service members parade near the Cenotaph in London Photo: Rob Pinney

