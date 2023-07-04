Councillors voted 15 to six in favour of the idea to look at different forms of governance

Councillors in Orkney have agreed to explore the possibility of defecting from the UK and becoming part of Norway.

Council leader James Stockan put forward a motion to look at alternative forms of governance for the islands, saying the existing relationship Orkney has with the UK and Scottish governments is not working.

One of the options he wants the council to consider is leaving the UK and becoming a self-governing territory of a Nordic country like Norway.

Ring of Brodgar on the Orkney Islands. Image: Getty Images.

Cllr Stockan said he had “lost faith” in both governments because of numerous “broken promises”.

He said: “My faith in the government has been shaken because I always believed if you went to the government, they would deal with you equitably and would provide for you from the resources they have. But the governments have failed us.”

Cllr Stockan said not voting for his motion would be a vote for “same old, same old”, adding “we will never get anywhere”.

The council will now look at crown dependencies like the Channel Islands, overseas territories like the Falkland Islands, and self-governing territories like the Faroe Islands for inspiration.

Orkney has long had cultural and historical ties to the Nordic countries. In fact, the islands were under Norwegian and Danish control until 1472 when they were given to Scotland as part of Margaret of Denmark’s wedding dowry to King James III of Scotland.

One of the main drivers for this debate was over anger at funding for Orkney’s ferries.

Cllr Heather Woodbridge said: “We are here today because of the unfairness and raw deal we get from the governments. We have been told our ferries are our responsibility to replace, but the cost for that would be in the region of £400 million – four times the annual budget of our council.

“It is unthinkable to have the smallest municipality in Scotland do this on their own. There is inequality because we receive far less per head of population than those in Shetland or the Western Isles.

“We cannot continue as we are and it is time to look at alternatives that can benefit Orkney.”

However, Cllr David Dawson, who voted against the proposals, said: “I sympathise with the leader’s frustrations with regards to our recent interactions with both governments, but the options here range from arguably reasonable, to ambitious, to bizarre.

“There could be a Pandora’s box of unintended consequences for Orkney. I caution you with one word – Brexit.

“Brexit’s agonising consequences haunt every man, woman and child as the UK struggles with the dismantling of our union. Whatever the views may be on our relationship with the Scottish and UK governments, now is not the time to aggravate it with talk of separation.”

Cllr Dawson said the cost of this “gigantic” investigation could be “colossal” and would take up a “significant” amount of staff time. He said: “We must focus on the day job and less on daydreams.”