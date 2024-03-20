The former chief constable of Police Scotland has defended the long-running police investigation into SNP finances.

It has been almost a year since the SNP’s former chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested as part of Operation Branchform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That investigation went on to see the arrest of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and the party’s former treasurer Colin Beattie. All three were later released without charge.

It's almost a year since police erected a blue forensics-style tent in front of the home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell. Picture: Andrew Milligan / PA.

Now in an interview with The Herald, Sir Iain Livingstone has defended officers’ investigation into £660,000 of missing SNP donations.

Sir Iain said: “We have always acted in the interests of justice and the rule of law.

“The political circumstances are around us at all times.

“I know we have acted with due process.

Former chief constable Sir Iain Livingstone. Image: Police Scotland.

“But I have been retired a matter of months now and the matter of Branchform is no longer a matter for me.”

He also reiterated his call for the investigation to be concluded “sooner rather than later”.

Sir Iain had initially made this comment in July - now he said: “I said the sooner things come to a head for everyone, the better, and I still believe that.

“The police have always worked very closely with prosecutors, the Crown Office and the fiscal service, and I am sure that is continuing.”

He also said the police’s raid of the home shared by Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon in Glasgow, when a blue police tent was erected in the garden, was “proportionate and necessary”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland said it was unable to comment on an ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for the Crown and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “Senior professional prosecutors from COPFS and an advocate deputy are working with police on this ongoing investigation.

“It is standard practice that any case regarding politicians is dealt with by prosecutors without the involvement of law officers.

“All Scotland’s prosecutors act independently of political interference.