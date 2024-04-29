After a torrid week which saw rival parties call a no confidence vote in his leadership and then a no confidence motion in the Scottish Government, Humza Yousaf has announced his resignation as First Minister of Scotland and SNP leader.

Mr Yousaf confirmed his resignation during a press conference at Bute House at noon on Monday.

The announcement brings an end to a turbulent 13 months as spell as First Minister and is set to spark change within SNP’s leadership ranks.

But who is the favourite to be Scotland’s next First Minister? Here are the latest betting odds.*

*All odds are offered by Coral Betting and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Kate Forbes - 1/2 The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch is the current favourite to replace Humza Yousaf with the bookies.

Neil Gray - 2/1 The Scottish health secretary is a leading favourite to be named the next First Minister with odds of 2/1.

Mairi McAllan - 7/2 Another high up the list to take the job as First Minister is the Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Net Zero and Energy. McAllan is third favourite.