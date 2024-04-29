Who is favourite to replace Humza Yousaf as First Minister of Scotland?Who is favourite to replace Humza Yousaf as First Minister of Scotland?
Who is favourite to replace Humza Yousaf as First Minister of Scotland?

Next Scottish FM: Who is favourite to be the next First Minister of Scotland after Humza Yousaf's resignation - latest odds

Here are the latest odds as the race to be Scotland’s next First Minister begins following Humza Yousaf’s resignation.

By Graham Falk
Published 29th Apr 2024, 12:04 BST

After a torrid week which saw rival parties call a no confidence vote in his leadership and then a no confidence motion in the Scottish Government, Humza Yousaf has announced his resignation as First Minister of Scotland and SNP leader.

Mr Yousaf confirmed his resignation during a press conference at Bute House at noon on Monday.

The announcement brings an end to a turbulent 13 months as spell as First Minister and is set to spark change within SNP’s leadership ranks.

But who is the favourite to be Scotland’s next First Minister? Here are the latest betting odds.*

*All odds are offered by Coral Betting and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch is the current favourite to replace Humza Yousaf with the bookies.

1. Kate Forbes - 1/2

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch is the current favourite to replace Humza Yousaf with the bookies. Photo: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

Photo Sales
The Scottish health secretary is a leading favourite to be named the next First Minister with odds of 2/1.

2. Neil Gray - 2/1

The Scottish health secretary is a leading favourite to be named the next First Minister with odds of 2/1.

Photo Sales
Another high up the list to take the job as First Minister is the Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Net Zero and Energy. McAllan is third favourite.

3. Mairi McAllan - 7/2

Another high up the list to take the job as First Minister is the Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Net Zero and Energy. McAllan is third favourite. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Education secretary Jenny Gilruth is also thought to be in line for a shot at becoming the next First Minister with odds of 5/1.

4. Jenny Gilruth - 5/1

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth is also thought to be in line for a shot at becoming the next First Minister with odds of 5/1. Photo: NICK MAILER

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:First MinisterHumza YousafScotlandBute HouseSNP