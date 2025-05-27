The Reform leader has defended the controversial video

Nigel Farage has accused Anas Sarwar of bringing “sectarianism into Scottish politics” following a backlash over a Reform UK video opposition parties described as “racist”.

The social media video features clips of a 2022 speech in which Mr Sarwar talked about wanting to see more people from the Pakistani community involved in politics.

Reform added text claiming that Mr Sarwar wanted to "prioritise the Pakistani community".

Both Labour and First Minister John Swinney have described the online video as "blatantly racist".

Speaking today at an event in Westminster, the Reform leader defended the video, and claimed his party only shared words used by the Scottish Labour leader.

He said: “So it was Anas Sarwar that introduced sectarianism into Scottish politics. Making it perfectly clear his priority was to a certain section of the community.

“All we’ve done, all we’ve done is to put out the exact words spoken by him without any comment, we’ve said nothing, just that we will represent the people of that constituency. And the fact that they, having chosen to go down the sectarian route, choose to throw accusations back at us, says to me that we are winning.”

Responding on X, the First Minister expressed support for the Scottish Labour leader.

He wrote: “There must be absolutely no place for racism in Scotland. Anas Sarwar is a political rival of mine but he shouldn’t be subjected to race-baiting attacks.

Farage has done more than anyone else to demonise minorities and inflame tensions. It must stop.”

With the video shared on Facebook, the SNP has written to Facebook’s owners Meta, saying the “crosses the line into race-baiting”.

Anas Sarwar and Nigel Farage | PA

Earlier on Tuesday, Reform UK’s candidate in the forthcoming Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election also defended the video.

Ross Lambie, who is a councillor in South Lanarkshire, was pressed on his party’s online ad when he appeared on BBC’s Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme.

He said disaffected voters are turning to his party, adding: “If you look at Parliament, there’s a lot of young faces that don’t seem to know what they’re doing.

“So people look at Nigel (Farage), they like Nigel’s bullish attitude on how to make this country great again.”

He was questioned on his claim of there being an “open door” migration policy in the UK, saying immigration figures are “out of control”.

Asked about the video’s claim that Mr Sarwar will “prioritise” the Pakistani community, he said “that’s a quote from us”.

‘All we’ve done is share two clips’

It was put to Mr Lambie that Mr Sarwar does not use these words in the video clip, with the Reform candidate saying: “We’re not misleading people at all, all we’ve done is share two clips of Anas Sarwar’s own speech.”

Mr Lambie said prioritising the Pakistani community “was what the whole speech was about” and Mr Sarwar was merely “deflecting”.

The Reform councillor denied the video amounts to racism, saying it shows “another example of the two-tier society that the Left are trying to build in this country…

“People should be in positions of power based on merit and their contribution to society. We shouldn’t be trying to foist various minority groups into, you know, into position.”