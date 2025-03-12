Nicola Sturgeon: The 20 best historic pictures of the SNP power figure throughout the years

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Head of News

Published 12th Mar 2025, 13:54 BST

Nicola Sturgeon first joined the SNP as a member at the age of 16 - and would go on to lead the party and Scotland for almost a decade

Nicola Sturgeon’s time as a powerhouse in Scottish politics has spanned almost 40 years.

The 54-year-old may have qualified as a solicitor early in her professional career, but it is in politics where she has truly made her mark ever since joining the SNP as a member at the age of 16.

Ms Sturgeon would go on to be elected to the Scottish Parliament in 1999, firstly as an additional member for the Glasgow electoral region before becoming the MSP for Glasgow Southside in 2007.

The MSP would go on to succeed Alex Salmond as SNP leader and First Minister in 2014, serving in the role for almost a decade, until her resignation in 2023.

Her spell as leader of Scotland would span the Covid-19 pandemic, and she has credited improvements to the Scottish Child Payment among her crowning achievements.

As Ms Sturgeon announces she is stepping down at next year’s Scottish election, The Scotsman looks back at her political career in photographs.

SNP shadow education minister Nicola Sturgeon listening to Sam Galbraith's statement on the exam results fiasco, on the first day of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh in 2004

1. Shadow education minister

SNP shadow education minister Nicola Sturgeon listening to Sam Galbraith's statement on the exam results fiasco, on the first day of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh in 2004 | PA

Photo Sales
(Left to right): Scottish party leaders, Solidarity leader Tommy Sheridan, Conservative leader Annabel Goldie, Liberal leader Nicol Stephen, Green leader Shiona Baird, Labour leader Jack McConnell, SSP leader Colin Fox, SNP's Nicola Sturgeon and Senior Citizens' Unity leader John Swinburne, gather at the parliament in Edinburgh to highlight the next election date

2. Scottish party leaders gather in 2007

(Left to right): Scottish party leaders, Solidarity leader Tommy Sheridan, Conservative leader Annabel Goldie, Liberal leader Nicol Stephen, Green leader Shiona Baird, Labour leader Jack McConnell, SSP leader Colin Fox, SNP's Nicola Sturgeon and Senior Citizens' Unity leader John Swinburne, gather at the parliament in Edinburgh to highlight the next election date | PA

Photo Sales
Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon following her address to the Scottish National Party (SNP) annual national conference at Perth Concert Hall in 2012.

3. 2012 speech in Perth

Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon following her address to the Scottish National Party (SNP) annual national conference at Perth Concert Hall in 2012. | PA

Photo Sales
Sports presenter Dougie Donnelly and Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow celebrate the announcement that Glasgow will be hosting the 2014 Commonwealth Games

4. Announcing Glasgow to host the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Sports presenter Dougie Donnelly and Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow celebrate the announcement that Glasgow will be hosting the 2014 Commonwealth Games | PA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Nicola SturgeonSNPMSPGlasgowScottish Parliament
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice