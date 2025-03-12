2 . First Minister John Swinney

First Minister John Swinney said: “I’m very sorry that Nicola Sturgeon has decided to stand down from the Scottish Parliament. “She’s made an extraordinary contribution to the work of the Scottish Parliament, and particularly to the Scottish Government as our longest serving first minister. “And I want to express my thanks and appreciation to Nicola for all of the contributions that she has made to the work of Parliament and government, and I’m certain she will continue to do so in the years to come, in different ways to contribute to the public life of Scotland. “She’s got so many different policy achievements to be proud of in changing the lives of people in Scotland for the better. And I wish her well for the future.” | PA