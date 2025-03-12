Ms Sturgeon – who represents the Glasgow Southside constituency – made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.
Here is the reaction from Scottish politicians as the SNP stalwart bids farewell.
1. Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon said making the decision had been "far from easy".
She added: "However, I have known in my heart for a while that the time is right for me to embrace different opportunities in a new chapter of my life, and to allow you to select a new standard bearer." | PA
2. First Minister John Swinney
First Minister John Swinney said: “I’m very sorry that Nicola Sturgeon has decided to stand down from the Scottish Parliament.
“She’s made an extraordinary contribution to the work of the Scottish Parliament, and particularly to the Scottish Government as our longest serving first minister.
“And I want to express my thanks and appreciation to Nicola for all of the contributions that she has made to the work of Parliament and government, and I’m certain she will continue to do so in the years to come, in different ways to contribute to the public life of Scotland.
“She’s got so many different policy achievements to be proud of in changing the lives of people in Scotland for the better. And I wish her well for the future.” | PA
3. Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf wished the former First Minister well.
He said: "I am excited to see what Nicola goes on to do next. She is one of the most talented politicians of our generation.
"I am personally grateful for her advice, trust, and friendship over the years." | Jane Barlow/Press Association
4. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar wished Ms Sturgeon well.
He said: "Nicola Sturgeon has been a leading figure in Scottish politics for 20 years, but I have known her in local politics in Glasgow for almost 30 years.
"This is a significant announcement that marks the end of an era in Scottish politics.
"Whilst I have many disagreements with her, I never doubted her passion for Glasgow and Scotland. I wish her well for the future." Photo: Andrew Milligan