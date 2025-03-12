Former first minister regrets “inability to debate things civilly” and says she takes her share of responsibility

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Sturgeon has said she believes society will look back and "feel a sense of collective shame" about the vilification of trans people.

The former first minister was asked about the acrimonious debate over sex and gender as she announced her decision to stand down from Scottish politics at the Holyrood election next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she regretted "the inability to debate things civilly and respectfully" and took her share of responsibility for this.

As first minister, Ms Sturgeon introduced legislation to make it easier for trans people to change their legally recognised sex, but this was later blocked by the UK Government.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the media outside Dynamic Earth, Edinburgh, after she announced she will not stand at the next Holyrood election | Lisa Ferguson

The proposals nevertheless proved hugely controversial and fed into a wider debate about allowing people to “self-identify”, and the impact on women-only spaces and services.

An ongoing employment tribunal involving NHS Fife centres on a trans doctor's use of a female changing room, and there have been warnings about public bodies facing further legal action over such issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to journalists, Ms Sturgeon said: "What I regret about issue, what I regret about much of political discourse right now, and I take my share of responsibility for it, is the inability to debate things civilly and respectfully."

She added: "On that issue, what I would say is we need to all, I think, be a bit more respectful in the debate that we have.

"I think we'll look back as a society - I hope it's sooner rather than later, but who knows how long it will take - and feel a sense of collective shame at the way in which trans people have been vilified in our society, and I think all of us should perhaps reflect on that.

"So I will never apologise for trying to make life better for one of the most stigmatised, discriminated against sections of our society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many of the claims that are made about a Gender Recognition Bill - that remember, isn't even force - I don't think stand up to scrutiny, but of course others will have their say too."

Over the weekend, Ms Sturgeon was booed by protesters at an International Women’s Day event, with demonstrators accusing her of betraying women.

Her comments came as Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay claimed women’s rights had been “set on fire” in Scotland during a debate in Holyrood.

His party urged ministers to provide “clarity” to public bodies on the need to provide single-sex spaces, following the employment tribunal brought by NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Findlay told MSPs: “At every level, from the top of the Government, to our NHS, councils, policing and schools, women’s rights have been set on fire. Even today, after all of this has played out in public, many state agencies just don’t get it.”

Speaking for the Government in the debate, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The Scottish Government stands firmly behind the Equality Act 2010.”

She said debates around equality issues “can be polarised” and MSPs should be “mindful of the negative impact that polarised and sometimes inaccurate public discussion can have on the groups and the individuals impacted by what we will speak about today”.