Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Nicola Sturgeon resigns: How to watch Nicola Sturgeon resignation press conference today

Nicola Sturgeon has announced a short-notice press conference today, with the First Minister expected to resign.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
1 hour ago
 Comment

Nicola Sturgeon will stand down as First Minister of Scotland after eight years.

Earlier today, the First Minister was warned bringing in a deposit return scheme as planned in August would be “reckless”, with the damning verdict issued by a cross-party group at Holyrood including MSPs from her own party.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A recent poll showed two thirds of voters are opposed to the First Minister’s plans to fight the upcoming general election as a de facto independence referendum, according to a new poll.

Nicola Sturgeon is set to deliver a media briefing on the pressures faced by the NHS.

Support for independence also dropped substantially, from 53% to 47% among decided voters.

SNP support at Westminster dropped marginally from 43% to 42%.

Nicola Sturgeon speech: What time is Nicola Sturgeon press conference?

Nicola Sturgeon will address the media around 11:00 this morning from Bute House.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon media briefing live stream?

Nicola Sturgeon will hold the press conference at 11am – which will be available to watch on major news channels, and the Scottish Government live stream via the @ScotGov Twitter feed

First MinisterNicola SturgeonScotlandHolyroodBute House
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.