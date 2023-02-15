Nicola Sturgeon has announced a short-notice press conference today, with the First Minister expected to resign.

Nicola Sturgeon will stand down as First Minister of Scotland after eight years.

Earlier today, the First Minister was warned bringing in a deposit return scheme as planned in August would be “reckless”, with the damning verdict issued by a cross-party group at Holyrood including MSPs from her own party.

A recent poll showed two thirds of voters are opposed to the First Minister’s plans to fight the upcoming general election as a de facto independence referendum, according to a new poll.

Nicola Sturgeon is set to deliver a media briefing on the pressures faced by the NHS.

Support for independence also dropped substantially, from 53% to 47% among decided voters.

SNP support at Westminster dropped marginally from 43% to 42%.

Nicola Sturgeon speech: What time is Nicola Sturgeon press conference?

Nicola Sturgeon will address the media around 11:00 this morning from Bute House.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon media briefing live stream?