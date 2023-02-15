Nicola Sturgeon will stand down as First Minister of Scotland after eight years.
Earlier today, the First Minister was warned bringing in a deposit return scheme as planned in August would be “reckless”, with the damning verdict issued by a cross-party group at Holyrood including MSPs from her own party.
A recent poll showed two thirds of voters are opposed to the First Minister’s plans to fight the upcoming general election as a de facto independence referendum, according to a new poll.
Support for independence also dropped substantially, from 53% to 47% among decided voters.
SNP support at Westminster dropped marginally from 43% to 42%.
Nicola Sturgeon speech: What time is Nicola Sturgeon press conference?
Nicola Sturgeon will address the media around 11:00 this morning from Bute House.
How to watch Nicola Sturgeon media briefing live stream?
Nicola Sturgeon will hold the press conference at 11am – which will be available to watch on major news channels, and the Scottish Government live stream via the @ScotGov Twitter feed