Nicola Sturgeon has praised health workers as she spoke at a briefing about pressures facing the NHS in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said that while vaccines and treatment have “very significantly” reduced the health harm of Covid, more than 400 people with the virus were admitted to hospital last week and there are currently more than 1,200 patients with Covid in hospital, which is double the number four weeks ago.

More staff will be recruited for the NHS 24 call service and extra care home beds will be freed up to take patients from hospital in a bid to alleviate the “exceptional” pressures on Scotland’s health service

Sturgeon also said the Scottish Government will take “further immediate steps” to speed up discharge from hospitals.

Talks are ongoing to try and prevent any strike action across the Scottish NHS.