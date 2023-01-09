Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government could call on “escalation contingencies” if required, as she advised people to wear face masks in public places as she stressed “this is without doubt the most challenging winter ever”.
But the First Minister said the Government did not want to take direct ministerial control of health boards for now. She said she wanted health boards to retain flexibility to respond to local pressures and that declaring a “critical incident” would be “simply putting different labels on the problems”.
Additional NHS 24 staff had already been recruited in the run up to Christmas, with Ms Sturgeon saying one in 25 Scots had Covid in the final week of 2022.
She confirmed calls to NHS 24 in that same week – between Christmas and New Year – had soared by 50 per cent compared to the previous week. The Scottish Ambulance Service also responded to 16,000 incidents in the final week of last year, Ms Sturgeon said.
The First Minister pointed to “extraordinary levels of winter flu” and cases of Strep A and other respiratory viruses adding to the demand for services, saying hospitals across Scotland were 95 per cent full.
The admissions come after Dr Lailah Peel, deputy chair of the Scottish arm of the British Medical Association (BMA), said patient safety was at risk “every single day”, with patients in desperate need of intensive care waiting hours in accident-and-emergency departments.