More staff will be recruited for the NHS 24 call service and extra care home beds will be freed up to take patients from hospital in a bid to alleviate the “exceptional” pressures on Scotland’s health service, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government could call on “escalation contingencies” if required, as she advised people to wear face masks in public places as she stressed “this is without doubt the most challenging winter ever”.

But the First Minister said the Government did not want to take direct ministerial control of health boards for now. She said she wanted health boards to retain flexibility to respond to local pressures and that declaring a “critical incident” would be “simply putting different labels on the problems”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional NHS 24 staff had already been recruited in the run up to Christmas, with Ms Sturgeon saying one in 25 Scots had Covid in the final week of 2022.

Nicola Sturgeon speaks from St Andrew's House. Picture: BBC

She confirmed calls to NHS 24 in that same week – between Christmas and New Year – had soared by 50 per cent compared to the previous week. The Scottish Ambulance Service also responded to 16,000 incidents in the final week of last year, Ms Sturgeon said.

The First Minister pointed to “extraordinary levels of winter flu” and cases of Strep A and other respiratory viruses adding to the demand for services, saying hospitals across Scotland were 95 per cent full.

Advertisement Hide Ad