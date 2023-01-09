Nicola Sturgeon will address the NHS crisis in a statement today amid growing pressure on the health service around Scotland and the UK.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Dr Gregor Smith will join the First Minister for a live media briefing from Edinburgh this morning.

The First Minister will take questions from the media following a short statement amid growing pressure on the NHS, and an on-going dispute over pay with nurses and other health care workers.

The latest waiting time figures for A&E departments also showed a record 1,925 Scots spent 12 hours or more there in the week leading up to Christmas with GPs in Scotland also set to open on Saturday to deal with ongoing pressures.

Earlier today, a poll carried in the Scotsman, showed 61 per cent of Scots believe the SNP is performing poorly with the NHS, the economy, and the railways, with 58 per cent agreeing when asked about ferries and social care.

Here’s everything you need to know about the briefing from Nicola Sturgeon.

The briefing comes following a meeting of the Scottish Government resilience committee (SGoRR) which took place on Friday to discuss the response to ongoing winter pressures on the health and social care system.

Ministers had previously called in the army to help during the coronavirus crisis, with soldiers being brought in to drive ambulances in 2021 – with Labour calling for similar action now.

Party health spokesperson Jackie Baillie challenged both First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to act, telling them: “The time has come to end the dither and to act.”

Scottish Labour insisted that military assistance was needed, particularly, to ensure that ambulance services and accident and emergency departments “do not buckle under pressure”, while last week, the Scottish Conservatives urged the First Minister to recall the Scottish Parliament amid the pressures faced by the NHS.

Last week, Nicola Sturgeon pledged the Scottish Government would “leave no stone unturned” when examining measures that could relieve pressure on the NHS.

She spoke out after she and Mr Yousaf took part in Friday’s Scottish Government resilience committee, along with Deputy First Minister John Swinney, senior figures from NHS boards, the Scottish Ambulance Service and others.

A statement released after the meeting on Friday from Nicola Sturgeon read: "It is clear that health and social care is currently experiencing a period of intense and indeed unprecedented pressure.

"Staff are working exceptionally hard and have been doing so throughout the Christmas and New Year period. This comes after nearly three years of pandemic-related demands on the system, and we are all incredibly grateful to them for their efforts.

“I am clear that the Scottish Government must and will do everything it can to support our health and care service throughout the next few weeks.

Nicola Sturgeon speech: What time is Nicola Sturgeon press conference?

Nicola Sturgeon will address the media around 11am this morning, with a brief statement prior to some questions from the media.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon media briefing?