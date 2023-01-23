Nicola Sturgeon press conference: Live updates as First Minister addresses nation

Scotland’s First Minister has said Tory Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi’s position is “untenable” after he paid a penalty to resolve a tax dispute while he was chancellor.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference in Edinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon called on Mr Zahawi to quit.

She said: “I think his position … is untenable. I think he should resign his current position as chair of the Conservative Party.

“It seems to be the case … that while he was Chancellor he settled a seven-figure tax bill with HMRC which included a very significant penalty.

“That means, as far as I can see, that there must have been something untoward about his tax affairs to a very large tune, in terms of the amount of money involved.

“I think somebody who is a government minister in that position, I just think their position is untenable.