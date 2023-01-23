Nicola Sturgeon is expected to be quizzed on a number of topics ranging from the gender bill row to the behaviour of senior Tories, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at a general press conference today.

The First Minister will take questions from the media on a number of matters, with the press conference coming amid planned industrial by teachers.

Appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg the First Minister fielded a number of questions on matters impacting the nation, including her future as leader and the NHS, and she is expected to address more issues this morning.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, the First Minister said: “I have not heard any argument about the impact on the Equality Act that I find in any way persuasive or compelling, because the Act does not change the legal effect of a gender recognition certificate.”

Nicola Sturgeon is set to deliver a media briefing on the pressures faced by the NHS.

She defended the Bill lowering the age at which a trans person can obtain a certificate from 18 to 16, saying there would be “greater advice and support available to what would be a tiny number of people of that age group wanting to go through this process”.

The First Minister added that she is “nowhere near” ready to quit as Scotland’s First Minister – adding she still hopes to lead the country to independence.

A recent poll carried in the Scotsman showed 61 per cent of Scots believe the SNP is performing poorly with the NHS, the economy, and the railways, with 58 per cent agreeing when asked about ferries and social care.

Nicola Sturgeon speech: What time is Nicola Sturgeon press conference?

Nicola Sturgeon will address the media around 11:30 this morning.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon media briefing live stream?