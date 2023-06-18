Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has returned home for the first time since being arrested in connection with an investigation into SNP finances last weekend.

Nicola Sturgeon was speaking outside her home in Glasgow and said “I am certain that I have done nothing wrong” and added that she intends “to be back in Parliament in the early part of the week and will make myself available for questions then”.

The former First Minister and SNP leadr was questioned by police investigating the party's finances as part of Operation Branchform last weekend. She was released without charge on Sunday, June 11 pending further investigation.

Returning to her Glasgow home today, Ms Sturgeon said: “I can’t say very much just now, what I will say is reiterate the statement I issued last Sunday, I’m certain that I have done nothing wrong.

“I intend to be back in Parliament in the early part of the week, I’ll make myself available for questions then.

“For now I intend to go home and catch up with some family.”

When pressed on whether she had considered stepping back from the SNP - opponents have called for her resignation or suspension from the party - she said: “I’ve done nothing wrong and that is the only thing I’m going to assert today.”

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the media outside her home in Uddingston, Glasgow, following her arrest last week in the police investigation into the SNP's finances. The former first minister's arrest came after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.

Nicola Sturgeon added: “I know I’m a public figure, I accept what comes with that, but I’m also a human being that’s entitled to a bit of privacy and my neighbours are also entitled to a bit of that as well.”

Asked whether conditions have been placed on her arrest, she told media: “No and I’m not going to get into anything other than that.”

When asked whether she would have suspended herself if she were still in a leadership position, she added: “Look I’ve done nothing wrong, it’s for others to comment as they see fit but that’s my position.”