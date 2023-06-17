The Steamie: Has Nicola Sturgeon's arrest killed Scottish independence?

But has the arrest of Ms Sturgeon a week ago caused even further damage to the Nationalist cause, and killed off Scottish independence all together?
On the latest episode of The Scotsman’s political podcast The Steamie, our team debates just how damaging the former first minister’s arrest – followed by her release without charged, pending further enquiries – has been for the indy movement.
Political editor Alistair Grant, deputy political editor Conor Matchett and political correspondent Rachel Amery also discuss the results from this week’s poll run by Savanta for The Scotsman, which showed a huge fall in Ms Sturgeon’s popularity ratings, and look at what the survey had to say about the SNP and independence.
Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown provides an update on the historic Privileges Committee report on Boris Johnson's conduct, which was released five days after the former prime minister sensationally quit as a MP.
