A new favourite for the SNP leadership has emerged following the shock resignation of Nicola Sturgeon.

The longest serving – and first female – First Minister told a hastily arranged press conference she will remain in office while the SNP select her successor.

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”

But who will replace Nicola Sturgeon, we look at the favourite at the bookies for next SNP leader.

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has confirmed she is entering the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon – with Kate Forbes’ announcement meaning there are now three candidates vying for the top job.

Kate Forbes has insisted her campaign to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister is “absolutely not over” as she continued to shed support over her views on gay marriage – however following her campaign launch, Humza Yousaf has seen odds fall from 5/1 to 2/5.

Mairi McAllan has ruled herself out of running in the SNP leadership race, while Neil Gray has also ruled himself out of the race and is currently supporting Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, who announced his run on Saturday as well as former minister Ash Regan.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney will not enter the race to become first minister and leader of the SNP, he has announced, as has Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader.

Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson, who had been the bookies favourite, ruled himself out of the race. Mr Robertson said having two very young children meant it was “not right for me and my family to take on such a huge commitment”.

Keith Brown, who is depute leader of the SNP, said he would not be standing.

All odds compiled from oddschecker/SkyBet

1 . Humza Yousaf Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf is the new favourite at 2/5 to be Scotland's next First Minister. Photo: Jane Barlow

2 . Kate Forbes Kate Forbes was the new favourite with many bookmakers to be named as the next SNP leader after Angus Robertson announced he would not run, but her odds have drifted from 11/10 to 5/2. Photo: PA

3 . Ash Regan Ash Regan is placed at 4/1 Photo: Ash Regan

4 . mairimc.jpg Despite ruling herself out in the SNP leadership race, bookies are still taking bets at 10/1 on Màiri McAllan Photo: PA