An early favourite has emerged at the bookmakers after Nicola Sturgeon stepped down

Next SNP leader odds: Odds for next SNP leader at the bookies as clear favourite emerges

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she will be resigning as First Minister and leader of the SNP.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
3 minutes ago

Angus Robertson, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and John Swinney are all early candidates for the role following the shock announcement that saw Nicola Sturgeon step down.

The longest serving – and first female – First Minister told a hastily arranged press conference she will remain in office while the SNP select her successor.

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”

But who will replace Nicola Sturgeon, we look at the favourite at the bookies for next SNP leader.

1. Angus Robertson

Angus Robertson MSP is the early favourite with the bookmakers - with some offering odds on money for him to be named as the next leader.

Photo: Lesley Martin

2. Kate Forbes

Kate Forbes is the second favourite with many bookmakers to be named as the next SNP leader - with odds as much as 4/1

Photo: PA

3. John Swinney

The Deputy First Minister is amongst the favourites for bookmakers but is the third favourite for the role according to bookies.

Photo: PA

4. Humza Yousaf

Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf is placed among the favourites, with odds of 9/1

Photo: Jane Barlow

