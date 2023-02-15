Next SNP leader odds: Odds for next SNP leader at the bookies as clear favourite emerges
Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she will be resigning as First Minister and leader of the SNP.
Angus Robertson, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and John Swinney are all early candidates for the role following the shock announcement that saw Nicola Sturgeon step down.
The longest serving – and first female – First Minister told a hastily arranged press conference she will remain in office while the SNP select her successor.
“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”
But who will replace Nicola Sturgeon, we look at the favourite at the bookies for next SNP leader.