Michael Matheson's resignation was inevitable. The only surprise is that it took so long.

The health secretary's position was unsustainable from the moment it emerged he had misled the media, and by extension the Scottish public, about the huge bill racked up on his Holyrood iPad while he was on a family holiday in Morocco.

The £11,000 was initially picked up by taxpayers, but Mr Matheson agreed to reimburse the cost amid a growing outcry. In an emotional statement to Holyrood, he then revealed it was incurred after his two sons used the iPad as a wifi hotspot to stream football.

Mr Matheson said he had only discovered the truth the week before, and had made no reference to the revelation in the following days in order to protect his children.

A laudable motivation, perhaps. The problem was that, in doing so, he lied.

Just days before that statement in November, Mr Matheson was asked by The Scotsman if there had been any personal use of the iPad. He said no, despite knowing by this point that his sons had used it to watch football on other devices.

If Mr Matheson had resigned then, when the truth first emerged, there might have been a way back. Instead, both he and First Minister Humza Yousaf allowed this debacle to drag on for months.

The Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body launched a probe into the cost last year.

It is understood this has now concluded, but Mr Matheson jumped ship before even seeing a copy of the final report. Presumably he was not confident of exoneration.

Mr Yousaf now faces big questions over his political judgment. He stood by his health secretary throughout, calling him a man of integrity and honesty. In mid November, he insisted a line had been drawn under the matter. How’s that going?

Meanwhile, Mr Matheson – who has been an MSP since the dawn of devolution and has held multiple ministerial roles – faces being best remembered as “that iPad guy”. No one would blame him for feeling a bit sore about that.

And spare a thought for his sons, too.