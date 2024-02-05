Scotland news Live: Politics, sport, weather, traffic and news from across the country
New pols survey drops:
Almost the same amount of voters support Humza Yousaf's plan to tax higher earners more as oppose it, as a new poll reveals Scots are split over the move.
The survey, carried out by Norstat for the Times, showed 39 per cent of Scots support the First Minister’s decision to raise income tax for higher earners.
However, 40 per cent indicated they were opposed to the same proposal.
A new income tax band is to be created for those earning more than £75,000, while the top rate will rise by 1p in the pound.
Former finance secretary Kate Forbes has warned that “continually increasing” taxes is counter-productive because it ultimately reduces public revenue over the long term.
For anyone still recovering from Saturday's game....
Huw Jones takes positives from stemming Welsh tide and reveals what was said in huddles.
Centre reckons clinging on for win against Wales would not have happened in previous Cardiff clashes.
Important news for anyone planning to travel today
News from across the pond now (for all those who got Eras Tour tickets for Edinburgh). Taylor Swift made history and announced a new album.
Taylor Swift has made Grammy history by becoming the first person to win album of the year four times.
The US megastar, 34, secured the top gong of the night with her tenth studio album, Midnights, in the 66th annual ceremony, which saw female musicians dominate in the major categories.
Swift also made waves earlier in the ceremony after she announced she would be releasing a new album, titled The Tortured Poets Department.
The mega star will be playing Murrayfield this summer.
After an exceptionally windy night, The Met Office warn more weather based disruption is due through out Monday for parts of Scotland.
The warning will be in place until 9 pm this evening.
Kicking off this morning with an exclusive from our Education correspondent.
Edinburgh and St Andrews universities 'more likely' to offer places to foreign students than Scots in most subjects
SNP cap on Scottish places blamed as offer rate twice as high for overseas students in some courses .
