Almost the same amount of voters support Humza Yousaf's plan to tax higher earners more as oppose it, as a new poll reveals Scots are split over the move.

The survey, carried out by Norstat for the Times, showed 39 per cent of Scots support the First Minister’s decision to raise income tax for higher earners.

However, 40 per cent indicated they were opposed to the same proposal.

A new income tax band is to be created for those earning more than £75,000, while the top rate will rise by 1p in the pound.