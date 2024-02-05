All Sections
Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 5th Feb 2024, 07:23 GMT
For all updates on the news from across Scotland, including weather, traffic, politics and sport, follow along with our live blog.

Scotland news Live: Politics, sport, weather, traffic and news from across the country

09:15 GMT

08:22 GMT

New pols survey drops:

Almost the same amount of voters support Humza Yousaf's plan to tax higher earners more as oppose it, as a new poll reveals Scots are split over the move.

The survey, carried out by Norstat for the Times, showed 39 per cent of Scots support the First Minister’s decision to raise income tax for higher earners.

However, 40 per cent indicated they were opposed to the same proposal.

A new income tax band is to be created for those earning more than £75,000, while the top rate will rise by 1p in the pound.

Former finance secretary Kate Forbes has warned that “continually increasing” taxes is counter-productive because it ultimately reduces public revenue over the long term.

08:18 GMT

08:11 GMTUpdated 08:15 GMT

For anyone still recovering from Saturday's game....

Huw Jones takes positives from stemming Welsh tide and reveals what was said in huddles.

Centre reckons clinging on for win against Wales would not have happened in previous Cardiff clashes.

Read more here.

Scotland props Alec Hepburn and Elliot Millar-Mills lift the Doddie Weir Cup.Scotland props Alec Hepburn and Elliot Millar-Mills lift the Doddie Weir Cup.
Scotland props Alec Hepburn and Elliot Millar-Mills lift the Doddie Weir Cup.
07:52 GMT

Important news for anyone planning to travel today

07:49 GMT

News from across the pond now (for all those who got Eras Tour tickets for Edinburgh). Taylor Swift made history and announced a new album.

Taylor Swift has made Grammy history by becoming the first person to win album of the year four times.

The US megastar, 34, secured the top gong of the night with her tenth studio album, Midnights, in the 66th annual ceremony, which saw female musicians dominate in the major categories.

Swift also made waves earlier in the ceremony after she announced she would be releasing a new album, titled The Tortured Poets Department.

The mega star will be playing Murrayfield this summer.

Everything you need to know right here.

Taylor Swift scooped the biggest award of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, bagging Album of the Year for Midnights Taylor Swift scooped the biggest award of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, bagging Album of the Year for Midnights
Taylor Swift scooped the biggest award of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, bagging Album of the Year for Midnights
07:31 GMT

After an exceptionally windy night, The Met Office warn more weather based disruption is due through out Monday for parts of Scotland.

The warning will be in place until 9 pm this evening.

Yellow weather warning in placeYellow weather warning in place
Yellow weather warning in place
07:27 GMT

Kicking off this morning with an exclusive from our Education correspondent.

Edinburgh and St Andrews universities 'more likely' to offer places to foreign students than Scots in most subjects

SNP cap on Scottish places blamed as offer rate twice as high for overseas students in some courses .

Read more here.

Exclusive:Edinburgh and St Andrews universities 'more likely' to offer places to foreign students than Scots in most subjects Exclusive:Edinburgh and St Andrews universities 'more likely' to offer places to foreign students than Scots in most subjects
Exclusive:Edinburgh and St Andrews universities 'more likely' to offer places to foreign students than Scots in most subjects
