Mhairi Black asking Dominic Raab was his day rate would be in Led by Donkeys PMQs jibe

Dominic Raab was mocked over his Conservative colleagues who were found to be offering their services for consultancy work at rates of thousands of pounds per day.

SNP deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black referenced video footage from campaign group Led By Donkeys of Tories including Sir Graham Brady, former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, and former health secretary Matt Hancock revealing how much they would accept for consultancy work.

She said: “Can I ask the Deputy Prime Minister, when he is inevitably booted out of office, what will his going rate be?”

The Deputy Prime Minister said: “The system of declarations is there to ensure transparency and accountability, and of course the Conservatives backed tightening up those rules to make sure there couldn’t be any lobbying.”

He also joined in welcoming Humza Yousaf to his new role as Scottish First Minister saying that and he's sure Yousaf will work in the best interests of the people of Scotland.

Deputy PM Dominic Raab and Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner clashed over crime and anti-social behaviour at Prime Minister's Questions with Rayner stating the Conservatives “are missing in action in the fight against crime”

Raab retorted that “Violent crime has halved, re-offending is seven percentage points lower and if she really wants to stand up for the public and the victims of crime, they should back our Bill to protect victims and protect the most vulnerable from serious killers, rapists and terrorists.”