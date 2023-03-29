Humza Yousaf has been sworn in as the First Minister of Scotland at the Court of Session, and he will now start appointing his Cabinet.

In the customary ceremony at the highest court in Scotland, Mr Yousaf pledged his allegiance to the King, as well as to serve him in the role as First Minister and Keeper of the Seal of Scotland.

His family watched on from the public gallery, and he was flanked by Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC.

Mr Yousaf will spend the rest of Wednesday appointing his Cabinet, with his chosen ministers set to visit his official residence at Bute House throughout the day before an announcement later in the afternoon.

