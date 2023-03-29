All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
1 hour ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
2 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
2 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
3 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady

Humza Yousaf sworn in as Scotland’s First Minister

Humza Yousaf has been sworn in as the First Minister of Scotland at the Court of Session, and he will now start appointing his Cabinet.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 11:45 BST

In the customary ceremony at the highest court in Scotland, Mr Yousaf pledged his allegiance to the King, as well as to serve him in the role as First Minister and Keeper of the Seal of Scotland.

His family watched on from the public gallery, and he was flanked by Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC.

Mr Yousaf will spend the rest of Wednesday appointing his Cabinet, with his chosen ministers set to visit his official residence at Bute House throughout the day before an announcement later in the afternoon.

Humza Yousaf takes the oath as he is sworn in as First Minister of Scotland at the Court of Session, Edinburgh. Picture date: Wednesday March 29, 2023.

1. Humza Yousaf takes the oath as he is sworn in as First Minister

Humza Yousaf takes the oath as he is sworn in as First Minister of Scotland at the Court of Session, Edinburgh. Picture date: Wednesday March 29, 2023. Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
Humza Yousaf has been sworn in as the First Minister of Scotland at the Court of Session

2. Humza Yousaf has been sworn in as the First Minister of Scotland

Humza Yousaf has been sworn in as the First Minister of Scotland at the Court of Session Photo: PA

Photo Sales
Humza Yousaf signs the parchments as he is sworn in as First Minister of Scotland at the Court of Session

3. Humza Yousaf signs the parchments as he is sworn in as First Minister of Scotland

Humza Yousaf signs the parchments as he is sworn in as First Minister of Scotland at the Court of Session Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
In the customary ceremony at the highest court in Scotland, Mr Yousaf pledged his allegiance to the King, as well as to serve him in the role as First Minister and Keeper of the Seal of Scotland.

4. Humza Yousaf is sworn in as First Minister of Scotland at the Court of Session

In the customary ceremony at the highest court in Scotland, Mr Yousaf pledged his allegiance to the King, as well as to serve him in the role as First Minister and Keeper of the Seal of Scotland. Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Humza YousafScotlandFirst Minister