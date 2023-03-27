Footage of Sir Graham Brady being duped into negotiating with a fake Korean business has emerged, with the chairman of the 1922 Committee asking for £60,000 a year.

The Tory MP tells the firm – which has been falsely created by campaign group Led By Donkeys, that he would attend board meetings and one-off meetings.

The nine-minute video released on Monday morning by the campaign group shows Sir Graham being interviewed for an advisory role at "Hanseong Consulting" with the MP telling the firm he would usually be available for meetings unless he was needed in extreme circumstances, like a vote of confidence in the Government.

Sir Graham Brady also told the advisor of the firm: “I don't know about a daily rate. I suppose seeing your approach and the kind of expectations you have I was thinking something like £60,000. As an annual rate.”

Brady holds a number of advisory roles according to his register of interests, with adviser roles in a communications and marketing strategy in Cheshire; the chairman of the parliamentary advisory board for The House Magazine, and an advisor on board for a London based business.

The role offered by Led by Donkeys would have been his 6th role.

Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng offered to facilitate setting up a meeting between a fake foreign firm and former prime minister Boris Johnson during a sting interview, while Matt Hancock also told the fake company his daily rate was £10,000.

There is no accusation of wrongdoing, with MPs permitted to seek employment outside of Parliament as long as they abide by transparency and lobbying rules.