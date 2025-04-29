Maggie Chapman will face a vote to keep her role as deputy convener of Holyrood’s Equalities and Human Rights Committee.

Greens MSP Maggie Chapman will face a crunch vote to keep her top job on Holyrood’s Equalities Committee after her controversial comments about the Supreme Court.

Ms Chapman is facing a vote to remove her from Holyrood’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee, brought by Tory MSP Tess White.

Maggie Chapman. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Greens MSP has been the subject of criticism from campaigners, the legal profession and political opponents after she accused the Supreme Court of "bigotry, prejudice and hatred".

Ms Chapman made her comments after the Supreme Court rules that sex in the Equality Act refers to biological sex. Trans people can legally live in their acquired gender through the UK-wide Gender Reform Act.

First Minister John Swinney also lashed out at Ms Chapman, insisting she was “wrong” to question the impartiality of the courts.

Mr Swinney said: ”I think it is wrong to do that because at no stage should we question the independence of the judiciary and the judicial system.

“It operates in everybody’s interests, in an entirely neutral fashion in accordance with the rule of law.”

But yesterday, Mr Swinney said it would be inappropriate for him to direct how SNP members on the committee vote - either to remove or keep Ms Chapman from the committee.

If the three SNP members of the committee vote in support of Ms Chapman, she will survive the attempt to oust her from the seven-member panel.

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer has also been critical of the Supreme Court decision and the “interim guidelines” produced by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) in the wake of the court case.

Ms Foyer told the BBC that the ruling was "hugely problematic".

Asked about her comments, Mr Swinney told journalists: “We live in a country of free speech.

“For my part, I believe in the rule of law so the Supreme Court has exercised its judgement. We live in the environment of free speech.”

In calling for Ms Chapman to be removed from her committee role, Ms White claimed Ms Chapman’s comments “were utterly outrageous and totally inexcusable for any MSP to make”.