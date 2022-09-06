SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson said both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson have no mandate in Scotland. His comment comes as Truss won slightly less than 50% support of Tory members to claim the PM appoinment.

Gibson said: “Liz Truss has no mandate to govern in Scotland.

“She visits Scotland today to be installed as UK Prime Minister – but Scotland hasn’t voted Tory for almost 70 years yet is repeatedly left to thole their ‘leadership’ and have our voice ignored at every turn.

“The ridiculous charade of the handover from Johnson to Truss comes as the Tories continue to show their utter contempt for democracy by trying to block the people of Scotland having a say on their future.

“And the suggestion that Liz Truss would now consider trying to gerrymander a referendum by rigging the rules in a way that would make even Donald Trump blush only further exposes that contempt.

“The arrival of Liz Truss as PM shows that it is more vital than ever that Scots have the choice of a better future as an independent country.”