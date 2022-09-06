LiveLIVE: Liz Truss to become Prime Minister as Boris Johnson no longer PM | Truss will meet Queen at Balmoral to accept appointment | Nicola Sturgeon to announce Scotland's Programme for Government
Follow live here as Liz Truss is to officially become Prime Minister as Boris Johnson steps down and Nicola Sturgeon gets ready to announce a Programme for Government during the cost of living crisis.
Boris Johnson pledged his “fervent support” for successor Liz Truss as she prepared to take over as prime minister and deliver a plan to address the energy crisis.
Ms Truss, who will travel to Balmoral to accept the role of prime minister from the Queen later on Tuesday, is thought to be drawing up plans for a freeze in bills which could cost around £100 billion.
As all this is going on with the PM appointment, Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon will set out the programme for government for the coming year at Holyrood later this afternoon.
Last updated: Tuesday, 06 September, 2022, 12:10
Key Events
- Boris Johnson no longer PM as Buckingham palace confirms Queen accepts his resignation
- Liz Truss to be appointed as PM by Queen at Balmoral
- Nicola Sturgeon will announce Programme for Government this afternoon at Holyrood
Timings for PM appointment and Scottish Government programme for government
As thundery showers are expected to loom over Aberdeenshire, here are the main events as we expect them to happen (depending on whether the weather allows them to go ahead...):
11.20am: Johnson meets the Queen at Balmoral Castle where he will offer his resignation as prime minister.
12.10pm : Liz Truss will then meet the monarch as the Queen will ask her to form a government. Truss will be appointed through a ceremony called “kissing hands” (no hand kissing is actually involved).
1pm : Truss will then return to London after her formal appointment.
2.20-2.50pm: Meanwhile in Holyrood, the First Minister will give a statement on the Programme for Government with a debate to follow and to last until 5pm. The programme is expected to focus on measures to tackle the cost of living crisis.
4pm: At around 4pm, the new PM will speak, having made her way back to Westminster.
Boris Johnson no longer UK PM
Boris Johnson has left Balmoral after being formally dismissed from his role as PM by the Queen.
Buckingham Palace has confirmed the Queen has accepted his resignation.
This means Johnson is no longer the UK Prime Minister.
‘Liz Truss has no mandate in Scotland’, according to SNP
SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson said both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson have no mandate in Scotland. His comment comes as Truss won slightly less than 50% support of Tory members to claim the PM appoinment.
Gibson said: “Liz Truss has no mandate to govern in Scotland.
“She visits Scotland today to be installed as UK Prime Minister – but Scotland hasn’t voted Tory for almost 70 years yet is repeatedly left to thole their ‘leadership’ and have our voice ignored at every turn.
“The ridiculous charade of the handover from Johnson to Truss comes as the Tories continue to show their utter contempt for democracy by trying to block the people of Scotland having a say on their future.
“And the suggestion that Liz Truss would now consider trying to gerrymander a referendum by rigging the rules in a way that would make even Donald Trump blush only further exposes that contempt.
“The arrival of Liz Truss as PM shows that it is more vital than ever that Scots have the choice of a better future as an independent country.”
SNP's Ian Blackford calls for snap election as new PM appointed
A general election should be held sooner rather than later after Liz Truss enters Downing Street, according to SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford.
Where is everyone?
Boris Johnson has just arrived at Balmoral to see the Queen as Liz Truss touched down at Aberdeen International Airport just after 11am.
Nicola Sturgeon expected to announce rent freeze for tenants in Programme for Government
Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce a freeze to rents for tenants to help with the cost of living crisis in her Programme for Government this afternoon.
The Scotsman Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown asseses Liz Truss victory as new PM
Liz Truss is to be the next UK prime minister after defeating Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson speech: Who was Cincinnatus and why did the outgoing PM compare himself to him?
Boris Johnson promised “the most fervent support” to his successor Liz Truss as he compared himself to Cincinnatus in his final speech as prime minister.
Boris Johnson touches down in Aberdeen
The outgoing PM has landed in Aberdeen International Airport as he gets ready to meet with the Queen at Balmoral.
The Dassault Falcon 900LX left RAF Northolt at 8.30am and landed at Aberdeen at 9.30am.
The meeting between the Queen and PM will take place just after 11am with Liz Truss expected to make her way soon.
