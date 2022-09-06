Scotland's controversial 'not proven' verdict set to be abolished

The First Minister announced the “truly historic” plans as she set out her legislative programme for the coming parliamentary year.

She said a Criminal Justice Bill will also ensure the anonymity of complainers in sexual offence cases.

In Scotland, unlike elsewhere in the UK, there is currently no automatic legal right to anonymity.

Scotland’s distinctive not proven verdict has long been controversial, with jury research previously highlighting confusion about its meaning and effect.

A recent consultation found some 62 per cent of 200 respondents backed moving to a two-verdict system in criminal cases, with just 37 per cent favouring the status quo.

However, higher numbers of legal organisations (seven out of eight), those who have been a juror in a criminal trial (19 out of 30) and those who have been charged with a crime (five out of six) supported keeping the three verdicts currently available.

Speaking in Holyrood as her Programme for Government was published, Ms Sturgeon said: “We will introduce a Criminal Justice Bill.

“Amongst other measures, this Bill will provide for the abolition of the not proven verdict.

“If approved by Parliament, this will be a change of truly historic significance in Scotland, and one firmly intended to improve access to justice for victims of crime.

“This Bill will also deliver statutory protection of the anonymity of complainers in sexual offence cases.”

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government will also consult on draft laws to give effect to recommendations in a report by Baroness Helena Kennedy on tackling misogynistic behaviour.

She said a Misogyny and Criminal Justice Bill will be introduced later in the parliamentary term.