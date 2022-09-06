Nicola Sturgeon announces rent freeze to help tackle cost-of-living crisis

The First Minister said emergency legislation will also introduce a “moratorium on evictions” to give people security about the roof over their heads this winter.

It came as she set out her Government’s legislative programme for the coming parliamentary year.

Speaking in Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said: “I can confirm to Parliament that we will take immediate action to protect in private and in the social rented sectors.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

"I can announce that we will shortly introduce emergency legislation to Parliament.

"The purpose of the emergency law will be twofold. Firstly, it will aim to give people security about the roof over their heads this winter through a moratorium on evictions.

"Secondly, the legislation will include measures to deliver a rent freeze.

"The Scottish Government does not have the power to stop your energy bills soaring, but we can and will take action to ensure that your rent does not rise.”

She said the measures are temporary but “will provide much needed security for many during what will be a difficult winter”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “We envisage that both measures will remain in place until at least the end of March next year.

"And crucially, I can confirm that we will time the emergency legislation to ensure, subject of course to Parliament’s agreement, that the practical effect of this statement is that rents are frozen from today.”

Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba has been pushing for a rent freeze.

She said: "We have the most right wing Tory government at Westminster since the Thatcher years, with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss openly stating that she supports 'Thatcherite' 1980s style tax cuts for the wealthiest.

"Against this backdrop, it's welcome that the First Minister appears to be planning to introduce a rent freeze.

"If the Scottish Government had not used its overall majority to block my proposal for a rent freeze earlier this year, the most hard pressed in our communities could already have had a month of relief from increases imposed by landlords.

"However, with the cost of living and energy bills crisis skyrocketing, there is now a chance for SNP and Green MSPs to unite with Labour against the Tories, by introducing a rent freeze to support struggling tenants.”

Green MSP Ariane Burgess said: “Improving tenants rights and tackling inequality are at the heart of the cooperation agreement that we agreed with the Scottish Government and must be at the heart of our recovery.”

“With soaring inflation, skyrocketing bills and increasing rents, these are desperate times for tenants all across Scotland.”

“We are facing the biggest social emergency for decades. The rent freeze and eviction ban that the First Minister announced will provide vital stability and support for tenants across Scotland at a time when many are suffering.

"It is one of the steps we are taking, in partnership with the Scottish Government, to mitigate the damage being done by Downing Street and the energy companies.”