Lib Dems call for improved rural healthcare amid treatment ‘horror stories’

Jamie Stone will make a plea for support on Wednesday.

The Lib Dems are set to call for improved rural healthcare in Scotland amid “horror stories” of waits for treatment.

On Wednesday, Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone will lead the first adjournment debate of the new Westminster parliament where he will highlight the challenges facing people living in his constituency.

This includes difficulties finding dentists and GP staff, the absence of specialist mental health beds for children and young people north of Dundee and the challenges faced by pregnant mothers who are forced to travel to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness from as far as 100 miles away, which can take up to four hours.

The MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross told The Scotsman: “I am a long term supporter of Caithness Health Action Team (CHAT) who have done vital work in imploring the Scottish Government to ensure that fewer people in the Far North have to travel 100 miles to access health services.

“Some years ago, Caithness General Hospital in Wick used to have a consultant-led maternity service but this has been downgraded by NHS Highland to a midwife-led maternity service. What this means is that mothers have to travel over 103 miles from Wick to Inverness to give birth. They are at the mercy of the weather, delays on the roads, or in the most difficult of circumstances, the availability of the air ambulance.

“During Storm Babet, the main arterial road to Raigmore was blocked by the extreme weather. This will not be the last dramatic storm to lash the Highlands, yet for now the current model endures because there is not the wit or willpower in the Scottish Government to change it.

“From getting out on the doors across the constituency, I also know that recruitment and retention of staff is a huge issue. Far too many people are being left in pain because they cannot get a doctor or dentist’s appointment. GP surgeries are having to readvertise roles multiple times or rely on temporary locums. That’s terrible for continuity of care”.

Mr Stone explained mental health treatment was especially lacking in the Highlands, labelling it “extremely worrying”.

He said: “I’ve heard horror stories of people having to see a variety of different professionals and having to repeat themselves again and again before anything can be done about it. We need to see permanent staff recruited and ensure access to specialist mental health beds for children and young people north of Dundee.

“I hope that this debate can highlight the challenges that my constituency faces, that perhaps would not occur to every MP or resident of the central belt.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We expect all boards to provide maternity services that are delivered as close to home as possible and continue to address challenges facing rural health boards through initiatives such as remote consultants’ consultations and community health hubs.

“NHS Highland is responsible for maternity services delivery and decided to move to a midwife-led unit at Caithness General Hospital to promote the safest possible care.