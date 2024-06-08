Davey’s team is adopting a strategy that aims to engage voters and win the right to be heard

In golf, they say every shot counts. The same can be said for politics too. With the clock counting down until the public goes to the polls, political leaders cannot afford to see their campaign land in the rough.

That is all the more true at this snap General Election.

Because not only will the party machines have to compete with each other for the public’s attention, they will be competing with barbecues and beer gardens, summer holidays, and Scotland’s march to the final of the Euros in Germany (we can only hope).

But what have we seen so far?

We had Sunak go from announcing a summer election in the pouring rain with the backing of “Things Can Only Get Better” to reminding us of his party’s sinking ship by visiting the very birthplace of the Titanic.

Meanwhile, Starmer was stuck in the club shop as his party wrestled over whether Diane Abbot should be allowed to stand as a Labour candidate some six months after an investigation into her conduct was concluded and four months after she underwent antisemitism training.

The SNP’s Swinney, not to be out done, was embroiled in issues of suspension too by foolishly misreading the public mood and initially backing former SNP Minister Michael Matheson who was found to have breached expenses rules. MSPs have since voted to give Matheson a record ban from Holyrood.

All this made for a pretty grim start to a campaign.

But there is one political leader that has tried to paint a different picture, one who has tried to strike a contrast with the rest by getting out and having fun.

Enter Ed Davey. The Leader of the Liberal Democrats kicked off his campaign with a splash…quite literally. First seen falling off a paddleboard in Lake Windermere, he has since taken a gaggle of journalists scooting about on a bike and jumping down a waterslide. What's next is anyone's guess, but I am told there is plenty left in store.

Now, there are those who complain that Ed Davey isn’t taking himself or his cause seriously. That at a time when the country is gripped by a cost of living crisis at home and a climate crisis globally, he is misjudging the moment. That, quite simply, he looks like a clown.

I disagree.

The well liked Charles Kennedy, one of Davey’s predecessors as party leader, advised it is sensible not to take yourself too seriously in politics if your intent is to bring the public with you. Davey will be hoping this advice will in part help the Liberal Democrats win enough seats to become the third largest party in the House of Commons, as enjoyed in the Kennedy era.

But Charles Kennedy isn’t the only Scottish figure that has inspired Davey’s zeal for the fun and unusual photo-op.

Willie Rennie, the former leader of the Liberal Democrats in Scotland, is the Rory McIlroy of the political stunt.

He has taken karate lessons, wrestled a ram, jumped into a supercar, tried his hand at waterskiing, and even took off in a gyroplane. Then there is his famous TV interview that was interrupted by pigs being, let's just say, more than playful. I will leave you to google that.

But as a former press aide for the Liberal Democrats, with experience in elections both north and south of the border, I can tell you this isn’t just about having fun.

With the party fighting an uphill battle to secure media attention, the tried and tested speeches in factories or pulling a pint in a pub won’t help the Liberal Democrats punch above their weight in the column inches and on the evening news. It won’t help create a sense of energy and momentum either.

But more importantly, it doesn’t engage the public with the democratic process.

We cannot forget why voters are frustrated. We have had the divisions of the independence referendum, the Brexit referendum, and now increasing scandals with the Tories at Westminster and the SNP at Holyrood. If we are to change the country and bring people with us, changing our approach to politics is a good way to start.

In short, Davey’s team is adopting a strategy that aims to engage voters and win the right to be heard. That aims to create the platform and opportunity to address the serious issues that come up on the doors.

With that, Davey can talk about the hundreds of thousands of children and young people across the UK waiting for treatment for mental health. Talk about getting tough on the water industry for the millions of incidents of sewage spills that are blighting our rivers. Talk about the increasing difficulty for which people are having in accessing a GP or a dentist.

Of course, alongside increasing attention comes increasing public scrutiny. That is a challenge for a party that doesn’t always hit the national headlines, but one that Davey will need to step up and meet. But while his photo opportunities show a fun side, he is also a serious player who has delivered in government. And as a carer for the majority of his life, he is someone who truly has empathy.

As the game of golf demands you to navigate 18 holes before returning to the comfort of the clubhouse, so too are election campaigns long, full of bunkers and obstacles to avoid, and at the mercy of the weather.

While the political leaders have teed off, there is a lot of ground to cover and shots to be played. I just hope they have more fun along the way, our democracy certainly needs it.