Labour Resignations and Retirements: Here are all 11 politicians to leave the Labour Government since the general election - including Angela Rayner

Published 5th Sep 2025, 15:19 BST

There’s been a steady exodus of people under Sir Keir Starmer since he became Prime Minister.

Today (September 5) saw Deputy Prime Minster and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner resign after admitting that she underpaid Stamp Duty on a new home.

It brought to an end days of speculation about the politician’s financial dealings and followed swiftly after an independent ethics advisor had found she had broken the ministerial code, despite having “acted with integrity and with a dedicated and exemplary commitment to public service”.

She becomes the 11th person to leave Keir Starmer’s Labour Government since the general election in July 2024 - roughly one every five weeks on average.

Here are all 11, and their reasons for leaving.

Resigned as transport secretary after failing to correct police records in 2013 regarding a stolen mobile phone.

1. Louise Haigh (November 28, 2024)

Resigned as economic secretary to the Treasury after an investigation by the independent adviser on ministerial standards.

2. Tulip Siddiq (January 14, 2025)

Sacked from job as under-secretary of state for public health and prevention for comments in a WhatsApp group.

3. Andrew Gwynne (February 8, 2025)

Resigned as government whip in the House of Lords due to personal reasons.

4. Lord Cryer (February 14, 2025)

