Today (September 5) saw Deputy Prime Minster and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner resign after admitting that she underpaid Stamp Duty on a new home.
It brought to an end days of speculation about the politician’s financial dealings and followed swiftly after an independent ethics advisor had found she had broken the ministerial code, despite having “acted with integrity and with a dedicated and exemplary commitment to public service”.
She becomes the 11th person to leave Keir Starmer’s Labour Government since the general election in July 2024 - roughly one every five weeks on average.
Here are all 11, and their reasons for leaving.