How St George's flag fiasco reveals Keir Starmer's lack of principles

If you cannot convince yourself of something, how on earth are you going to convince anyone else? This week we have all witnessed the spectacle of Keir Starmer announcing yet more restrictions on refugees and ramping up talk of a new authoritarian ID card programme, all while being at pains to talk about how much he loves the St George’s flag.

If you wanted the textbook definition of “trying too hard” you could not do much better. It all speaks to a government that is so focused on triangulating around the whims of the far-right that it has lost sight of its own principles.

Labour have been left dancing, however half-heartedly, to Reform’s tune. This latest flap over flags shows exactly why the Prime Minister will continue to struggle politically – until he works out what it is that he actually believes in.

A demonstrator rides an electric scooter flying a St George's flag during an anti-immigration protest outside the Sheraton Four Points hotel in south London (Picture: Ben Stansall) | AFP via Getty Images

Pandering to ethno-nationalist right

The rather unedifying clips of Keir Starmer this week talking up just how much he loves to have a flag around – with a rousing cry of “I am a supporter of flags” no less – only serve to reinforce the impression that Labour are in a reflexive crouch, afraid of articulating any serious message for fear it offends someone.

It would be worse, of course, if Starmer and his party genuinely thought that talking up the perils of refugees and ceding ground to the ethno-nationalist right was the correct and principled way to approach issues around diversity and migration. It is plenty bad enough, however, that they are acting on these plans even when we know they do not really believe in them.

The trouble for the Prime Minister is that people can sense when your heart is not really in an argument – and they do not like it. He risks putting our politics into a vicious circle, with Labour making ever-more dramatic gestures about cutting migration, introducing authoritarian measures and wrapping themselves in the flag.

These gestures will never be enough to placate those who support the Farage brand of politics. After all, the fact that net migration has dropped dramatically in the last year has not prevented its weaponisation in recent weeks. The real-world consequences of pre-emptively giving in to the arguments of the reactionary right, meanwhile, are all-too serious.

Illiberal ID card plan

On an individual level, giving credence to claims about the dangers of diversity risks legitimising threats of violence against minorities and vulnerable people. On a national level, the government has started making noises about creating a national ID scheme.

This is exactly the sort of illiberal measure that Labour has reached for in the past when it was under pressure from the right. Those of us who care for civil liberties must resist and defeat these plans, just as we did in the past.

The advantage we have is that we know what we believe – and what we will not stand for. Somewhere along the line, Keir Starmer and Labour lost sight of that, and their reactionary flailing is the result.

That is why understanding the first principles of your political beliefs is so important. Unless you can make the case for your values to yourself, you are never going to convince anyone else.